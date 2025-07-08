DJ Lagway Ranks No. 1 in Major QB Stat in College Football 26
If you watched the Florida Gators in the second half of last season, you already know DJ Lagway can spin it.
Even with a limited sample size, the rising sophomore earned some serious respect from the developers of EA Sports' College Football 26, landing the highest rating in the game for a crucial quarterback attribute.
According to EA Sports College Football 26, Lagway has the strongest arm in college football, with a throw power attribute of 98. When you look at his deep ball tendencies and production, the rating makes sense, even with his relatively limited experience.
Last season, Lagway’s 10 yards per passing attempt were the second most in college football.
Pro Football Focus ranked him as their fourth highest-rated deep passer, earning a 99.4 rating on throws beyond 20 yards. He connected on 52.8% of his deep passes, the third-best among all FBS quarterbacks (minimum of 150 attempts).
Through just six starts, Lagway threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 225 yards and two touchdowns per game. His best game of the season came during his collegiate debut against Samford, when he set a program record for true freshmen by throwing for 456 yards and three touchdowns.
Lagway earned an overall rating of 90, tying with Caleb Banks as Florida’s second-highest rated player behind Jake Slaughter, who comes in at 92. He is also one of the ten best quarterbacks in the game, coming in tied for eighth with Navy's Blake Horvath and Texas' Arch Manning and immediately ahead of Kansas State's Avery Johnson, SMU's Kevin Jennings, Duke's Darian Mensah and Illinois' Luke Altmyer.
The game's early access window opened up on Monday, but general access for the game will be available on Thursday.