DJ Lagway Scores First Rushing Touchdown, Gators Take Early Lead Over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss.-- DJ Lagway's night against Ole Miss started poorly with a pair of three-and-outs, but the sophomore showed signs of his old self on the third drive and accomplished a first in his Florida Gators career.
Trailing 10-0, Lagway scored his first career rushing touchdown with a five-yard rush on third-and-goal, capping off a seven-play, 75-yard drive. Lagway had three carries for 27 yards, including a 10-yard rush on third down earlier in the drive, and had a 47-yard pass to TJ Abrams to set up the score.
Lagway has struggled massively in 2025 with an FBS-leading 12 interceptions against just 11 touchdown passes. He had three interceptions in the first half last week against Kentucky, leading to him being benched in favor of freshman Tramell Jones Jr.
Florida lost 38-7 to the Wildcats, its most lopsided defeat to Kentucky since 1950.
Despite the benching, interim head coach Billy Gonzales elected to keep Lagway as the starter this week.
"He's been fantastic. He was awesome. He's done a great job," Gonzales said on Wednesday. "... I've had a chance to talk to him a couple of times and we just talked about what does he like and some of the things that we can do to help him. And again, you know, it's a learning process."
Lagway was the victim of multiple injuries this offseason that stunted his development. Taking over the program after Billy Napier's firing, Gonzales has emphasized taking things one day at a time for Lagway in the face of adversity.
"I talked to him and for me, it was all about refocus. Just refocus," he said."... Any great player has to have short-term memory. To be a great football player, it's no different... If you've got the ball in your hands on every play, you've gotta have short-term memory. There's going to be some plays that you make that are outstanding. There's going to be some plays that don't necessarily go your way. You gotta have a short-term memory and forget the last one. It's all about the next one. No matter what, even if it's good, if it's a great play, if it's a bad play. You've gotta have a short term memory. Forget about the last one. Move on to the next play, because the next play is going to help you and your team be successful."
Florida leads 14-10 in the second quarter after a touchdown rush from Jadan Baugh, set up by an interception by Jayden Woods.