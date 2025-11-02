Gators WR Rule Out for Rest of Season, Per Report
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are set to be without a star receiver for the rest of the season.
Freshman receiver Dallas Wilson, who exited Saturday's loss to Georgia with a foot injury, is now set to miss the rest of the 2025 season, according to multiple reports.
The news was first reported by 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Having only played in four games, during which he caught 12 passes for 174 yards and three scores, Wilson is eligible for a traditional redshirt. He previously missed the first four games of the season due to an unrelated injury.
Wilson, a five-star recruit from the 2025 recruiting class, suffered his injury late in the second quarter on a seven-yard reception from DJ Lagway. After taking a hit from Georgia's CJ Allen, who was ejected for targeting on the play, Wilson exited the game and went straight to the locker room.
He later returned to the sideline with a boot on his right foot.
After missing the first four games of the season due to an unrelated foot injury, Wilson made his UF debut in the 29-21 win over Texas, catching six passes for 111 yards and two scores.
"It meant everything," Wilson said after the win. "The expectations, it wasn't really a big deal for me. I had all my brothers around me in the room, shout-out to all the receivers. I had (Lagway) pushing me on, I had all the coaches. It's just a good belief. Everybody believed in everybody, so it was good coming out there with all the guys."
He has had just six catches for 63 yards and one score over the last three games.
Wilson is the latest serious injury to occur for Florida this season with defensive back Dijon Johnson (ACL) and edge rusher LJ McCray (foot) each ruled out for the season, and defensive lineman Caleb Banks (foot) and defensive back Aaron Gates (shoulder) out for an undisclosed amount of time due to injuries.
McCray and Johnson are also both eligible for a traditional redshirt after playing in no more than four games.
Florida has also been without running backs Treyaun Webb for the entire season due to a preseason hamstring surgery and Ja'Kobi Jackson since the Miami game for an upper body injury.
His injury also leaves a short-handed receiver group even more light with freshman Vernell Brown III and redshirt sophomore Aidan Mizell both missing the Georgia game due to injuries. Florida will release its first injury report of the week on Wednesday evening at approximately 8:10 p.m.
Without the three, redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson III had a breakout game with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Florida will also heavily rely on senior J. Michael Sturdivant, sophomore Tank Hawkins and redshirt freshman TJ Abrams should Brown III and Mizell miss more time.
"Something about our receiving room, we got all types of guys, man. Lot of guys stepped up tonight," Lagway said. "I'm proud of those guys. But it's always hard not to have those athletes out there with you on the field. A lot of guys stepped up tonight. Proud of a lot of guys. We got to continue to get better and continue to work. And we will."
Florida returns to the field on Saturday at Kentucky with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.