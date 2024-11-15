DJ Lagway to Return vs. LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, who missed last week's loss to Texas with a hamstring injury, will return to the field for Saturday's contest against LSU, head coach Billy Napier revealed Thursday night on the Gator Talk coaches' show.
Lagway was originally listed as "questionable" on Wednesday's injury report. Napier's announcement comes about an hour before Thursday's required report is released.
Throughout the week, Napier gave positive updates on Lagway's ability to practice.
"Yeah, he's been able to practice," he said during Wednesday's press availability. "Obviously he's modified a little bit, but he's making progress every day. He is getting closer and closer to being prepared to play. So I do think we are creating a game-day environment in terms of the treatment and modifications we're using, you know, just to make sure he's comfortable with that. So he did work today, and obviously I think he made progress – he’s felt better today than he felt yesterday."
As Lagway continued to recover and receive more reps in practice, the former five-star received praise from his teammates for his ability to make plays despite his injury.
On Wednesday night after practice, offensive lineman Austin Barber and defensive back Trikweze Bridges pointed out a specific throw Lagway made to Ja'Quavion Fraziars during the team's seven-on-seven period.
"Today he threw really good. One of those balls, we were like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s back,’" Bridges said. He threw a great ball today in practice. Today was a very competitive day."
Barber went as far to call Lagway a "gamer."
"It’s crazy to see how much effort he is putting into playing and go out there and put everything out," he said. "He’s doing a great job and you know I think he’s doing a good job.”
In Lagway's absence, Florida struggled offensively, especially in the passing game behind walk-on transfer Aidan Warner. In the last six quarters, the former Yale quarterback threw for 198 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just over 40% of his passes.
Florida's Saturday kickoff against LSU will come at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC. This story will be updated to reflect the upcoming Thursday injury report.