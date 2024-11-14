Head Coach Billy Napier, Gators Teammates Rave About Lagway’s Progress
It's no surprise that DJ Lagway has been handed the keys to the Florida Gators football program, but most didn’t expect any significant pressure to be thrust onto his shoulders this early.
Although he has started in just three full games, the highly-touted recruit has already thrown for 1,071 yards and six touchdowns. Despite missing time throughout the season, Lagway has still thrown for the sixth-most passing yards out of all NCAA true freshman quarterbacks.
During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, head coach Billy Napier explained that Lagway’s attention to detail helps put him in a position to succeed.
“He knows the value of preparation and practice habits,” said Napier. “I'm impressed with the way he approaches practice, meetings and film study independent of our staff. I think being around Graham has helped him in a lot of ways.”
Earlier in the month, Lagway had to exit Florida’s game against Georgia after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain. After missing last week's game against Texas, it still remains unclear if he will return to action this Sunday against LSU.
At a separate press conference on Wednesday, Napier gave a look into what is being done to prepare Lagway to possibly play on Saturday.
“We are creating a game-day environment in terms of the treatment and modifications we're using, you know, just to make sure he's comfortable with that. So he did work today, and obviously I think he made progress,” Napier said. “He's feeling better today than he felt yesterday. We're hopeful that'll be the case tomorrow.”
While there's still uncertainty surrounding his status for this week’s game, Lagway has returned to practice, impressing some teammates in the process.
Offensive lineman Austin Barber is encouraged by Lagway’s gradual improvement, stating he admires his quarterback's valiant effort to get back on the field.
“Just seeing him out here, he’s a gamer, it’s crazy to see how much effort he is putting into playing and going out there,” said Barber. “He’s doing a great job.”
During Wednesday’s practice, Lagway caught his teammates attention by making an impressive pass during a team competition period in practice.
According to defensive back Trikweze Bridges, Lagway’s performance on Wednesday indicates that he is returning to his original form.