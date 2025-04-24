DL D'Antre Robinson Enters Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One of the Florida Gators rising sophomores that was expected to make a big jump in year two is leaving the program.
Defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson, who was receiving starting reps this spring due to injuries and other departures from 2024, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to multiple reports. A former four-star recruit, Robinson leaves Florida with three years of eligibility remaining after a 17-tackle freshman campaign.
Robinson, who originally signed with Texas out of high school, joined the Gators prior to spring camp in 2024 after being released from his NLI with the Longhorns. A rotational piece for most of the year, he earned his first career start in the bowl win over Tulane after injuries to starters Cam Jackson and Caleb Banks.
The rising sophomore was expected to make a bigger impact in 2025 with position flexibility at both nose and three-tech tackle after earning first-team reps during spring camp with Jackson, Desmond Watson and Joey Slackman departing from the program and Banks and Jamari Lyons recovering or limited by injury.
"Pleased with D'Antre. Think he's a tough kid, great kid to have around the program," defensive line coach Gerald Chatman said during spring camp. "He cares about his teammates. He has a skill set -. he's twitched up. So I think he's one of those guys who's gonna have a big role this year. And again, a guy that I've had since day one - and that's a special thing."
Robinson is Florida's second scholarship departure through the portal since it opened last week alongside redshirt freshman safety Gregory Smith III. The Gators have also seen three walk-ons depart from the program.
Per SEC rules, none of Florida's five departures will be allowed to transfer in-conference during the spring portal window.