Everything Jon Sumrall Said on the SEC Teleconference Ahead of Florida's Matchup vs. Ole Miss

The 21st-ranked Florida Gators are set to host No. 4 Ole Miss on Saturday, marking first-year head coach Jon Sumrall's first SEC home game of his tenure and his first matchup against a top-five program.

On Wednesday, Sumrall gave his final media availability of the week on the SEC Teleconference. Here is everything Sumrall had to say about the matchup with the Rebels.

Opening statement:

"Yeah, we had practice this morning. We got Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. Really good football team coming in here. We have to be prepared because they're the best team we've played so far. So that's what we've got."

On Aaron Philo's relationship with Buster Faulkner allowed him to be efficient:

"Yeah, I think you said it very well. I mean he's got a lot of time on task in the system. There's a lot of comfortability with Aaron and what Buster wants to do, and vice versa, Buster trusts Aaron because he's been in the system for a decent amount of time. And really, Aaron has operated at a really high level on his own, playing the game at a really good efficiency from the quarterback perspective. But the other thing he's done is he's made other players around him better by helping them understand what to do and how to do it. So he's played good football, he's protected the football really well, which has been a big deal. I mean he's got two interceptions, but both of them hit our pass-catchers in bad spots, the hands. And so, he's doing some really good things and I think the familiarity there does pay dividends, for sure."

On the challenge of balancing speed of recruiting portal QBs while working two jobs:

"Well Aaron -- any quarterback coming out of the portal, the most important things you want to make sure fit are their character, their competitiveness and their toughness. Are they going to be a great teammate? I don't care what your physical traits are at the quarterback position, if you don't have those other things, good luck. And getting other guys to believe in you and want to play with you and play for you and have your back, man, that's so much of the quarterback position: the intangibles component. So you're trying to do your due diligence on those things, and you know, the unique thing is Aaron hadn't played a ton before he got here. I mean he started a couple games at Georgia Tech, but it's not like he was a known starter transferring here. And he went through a quarterback competition here, we didn't just bring him in and promise him anything. He was promised nothing to come here other than an opportunity to compete for the starting job. So, but you're looking for guys that are tough and are great teammates. And then the biggest challenge to the two jobs part was trying to retain as many guys on this roster, still finish the job where we were, and then go out and add pieces to this roster so we can actually field a football team that had enough players to line up and play."

On the flip side, Darian Mensah, challenge of balancing talking about bringing the QB back:

"Yeah, well, it's a different challenge at Tulane than it is at Florida. You know at Tulane, middle of the year I knew, hey, probably going to lose Darian. Because our best offer was going to be a small fraction of what other people's best offers were going to be. And so, here at the University of Florida, if you got a returning starter that you feel good about, you should be able to keep him because we have enough resources to do so. But you have to always project. It's funny. I was talking to our GM today, Dave Caldwell, and I was going through some '27 roster stuff for about 30 minutes with him this morning -- like, while we're in '26, I think you always have to think about what's coming a year from now, two years from now, or you're going to be behind, and you're going to be caught off-guard with what your future roster looks like. So I think you always have to project what could happen."

On whether anything about being an SEC head coach has felt different or surprised him:

"Not necessarily. I've said this probably a handful of times. I think everything I say gets blown out of proportion sometimes. I have a tendency to somewhat be sarcastic, and not take myself too seriously. And sometimes I think everything you say, people want to comb through everything and, like, hang on every word and dissect it all when really you're just being a human that's not a robot. But that's probably the biggest thing that I think I've experienced or learned, maybe at this level. Every press conference or anything you say, it's going to go a million different directions whether you like it or not, so who cares?"



On what part of the team's identity is already showing up consistently and what part still isn't where he wants it:

"I think our mindset has changed. I think we're playing with a different level of resiliency and toughness than what I felt like was going on here when I got here. And I think our guys expect to win. So that's one component, I think, that I'm pleased with. How we play the game, some detail, some consistency. There's a lot of areas where you still have to improve upon a lot to become the type of team we want to be long term. And so we're a long way from a finished product here. We haven't even begun to scratch the surface for what my vision is for how we play this game week in, week out. But I do feel like we're headed in the right direction, but there's still so much that we are not doing that we need to execute better, to play at a really, really high level, day in, day out."

On the benefits of the team's health being where it is right now:

"Well, don't jinx us by talking about team health now. I would say this, your best ability is availability. And so, it starts with athletic training and strength staff alignment, and them understanding how we want things to look here. We work incredibly hard in the weight room. We work incredibly hard on the practice field. We do a great job with our sports medicine, sports science group, Paul Silvestri and all those people do a phenomenal job along with Rusty in the weight room. And I think we're very intentional about how much workload we put on the guys. It takes what it takes to be good in this game. And then you can always have things that come up injury wise that have nothing to do with how you're training. Just freak things happen sometimes. But we try to do more than we can to make sure we get to dudes to Saturday. Having said that, there's always going to be bumps and bruises that come with this game. My college trainer, he said the only time you're going to be 100% as a college football player is the day before you report. And so, you're gonna never be just perfect, but we try to make sure we build these guys up to help them be strong and resilient and be able to play through maybe some of the bumps and bruises."

On getting his first SEC win in his home state of Alabama:

"Yeah, you know, there was something neat about it. It still counted for one game. It was 1-0 last week was the mindset, just like it is every week. But for my first SEC win to come in the state that I was raised, I mentioned this postgame, on Pat Dye Field. Like, I grew up watching Pat Dye coach and I don't think I could overstate how much respect I have for that place, that program, the people that have been there and done it at a high level there. And so yeah, there was something neat about it. My mom and all of her sisters were at the game. I had a bunch of high school buddies at the game, some of them that went to that school that were wearing Florida stuff, you know. And so, there were some neat components there. But at the end of the day, it's just about trying to win a game for the University of Florida."

Enjoy our content? Make Florida Gators on SI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com