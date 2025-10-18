Favorable History for Gators at Home Against Mississippi State
For Week 8 of the 2025 college football season, the Florida Gators welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs into town. They enter with a 4-2 record, but a 0-2 record within the SEC. With that being the case, the Bulldogs hope this contest against the Gators can be a catalyst to turn around their year.
Fortunately for the Gators, the Bulldogs' history in Gainesville has been very unforgiving and heavily in favor of the Orange and Blue ever since they played their first matchup, potentially foreshadowing Saturday’s result.
Overall, the Gators lead the series with the Bulldogs 19-8-1 when in Gainesville. Florida is 2-1 in The Swamp since 2001 and has won 16 straight games as the host from 1966 to 2005.
However, the most recent matchup between the two was a Florida loss in 2010. Two seasons after winning it all in 2008, the Gators hosted the Bulldogs in the 2010 season, marking former UF offensive coordinator and eventual head coach Dan Mullen's first game in the Swamp since leaving the program.
It was a contest that the visitors never trailed in, winning 10-7, after UF specialist Chas Henry missed the game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Mississippi State began the game by jumping out to an early 10-0 lead over Florida behind a 31-yard field goal from the Bulldogs' kicker Sean Baruchle and a 6-yard rushing touchdown from Bulldogs running back Chris Relf.
Florida did get on the board late in the third quarter, thanks to a five-yard rushing touchdown from Omarius Hines. This would be the last score of the game for either side.
It was a long, unrewarding day for the Florida offense. Despite producing 361 total yards, 151 of which were rushing and the other 210 yards coming through the air, it only mustered up one score.
What will haunt the Gators even more about this defeat is the lack of production from their opponent's offense. Mississippi State’s offense managed just 33 passing yards on the day, but did record 212 rushing yards.
Throughout the overall series, the Gators are averaging 22.3 points per game against the Bulldogs, while the Bulldogs are scoring 13.3 points per game. Mississippi State has also been shut out four different times, compared to Florida failing to score on two separate occasions.
Mississippi State maintained some control at one point in this series, though. From 1936 to 1965, the Bulldogs were 7-3-1 against the Gators on their home turf. That includes taking home the victory in the first two home meetings between the two.
The contest between the Gators and Bulldogs kicks off at 4:15 p.m. this Saturday and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.