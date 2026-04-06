Five Freshmen to Monitor in Florida’s Upcoming Spring Game

With the Florida Gators spring game approaching fast, the public will get their first look at Jon Sumrall’s new roster in Gainesville for 2026, with over 50 new faces added this offseason.

Of the new additions, the members of the Gators' 13th-ranked recruiting class will suit up in the Swamp for the first time, and Florida Gators on SI will be watching these five players as potential impact players who could impress on Saturday.

OLB KJ Ford

Florida Gators freshman outside linebacker KJ Ford. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

One of the more highly sought-after prospects in the Gators class, former composite top-150 recruit KJ Ford entered Gainesville as arguably the most college-ready signee due to his impressive build and mature play style.

Since the start of spring camp, the freshman has impressed and looks primed to play a large role in year one for Florida, with his debut in the Orange and Blue Saturday a sneak peak into what to expect in 2026.

“He’s coming along really well, he’s eager to learn, he has a really good attitude, he’s coachable, and so really impressed with how he’s coming along so far," unit coach Bam Hardman said. “I think he can have a role. The biggest thing for high school guys when they enroll early is how is that transition piece, how does it work for him. I think he’s been going about it the right way…He still has some room to grow, don’t get me wrong, but we’re trying to put him in position to where he can have a role and he’s approaching it the right way from a standpoint of his work ethic.”

Wide Receiver Davian Groce

Florida Gators freshman receiver Davian Groce. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The highest rated signee in Florida's class, wide receiver Davian Groce enters an extremely deep and talented receiver room that has seen transfer ascensions such as Micah Mays and Bailey Stockton create an even more difficult rotation to crack.

Regardless, the uber-talented wideout fits Buster Faulkner’s yard-after-catch oriented scheme perfectly and has still impressed this spring, with Saturday another chance to establish himself amongst the unit and earn a serious role.

“He's a guy that can run fast with good size, so that always translates well, right? Very, very productive, but it goes back to the character piece of it and the ability, like I do believe he'll be able to play multiple spots. So position flexibility is a big thing,” inside receivers coach Trent McKnight said on Groce. “... I've been really impressed with him and excited to see what he goes out there and does this spring and makes plays.”

Davian Groce running routes. 1,800 total yards as a senior at Lone Star High School. #Gators pic.twitter.com/Gqb9UqlsvR — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 3, 2026

QB Will Griffin

Florida Gators freshman quarterback Will Griffin. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Overshadowed by the competition between Tramell Jones Jr and Aaron Philo, freshman quarterback Will Griffin has quietly impressed this spring as he makes a push for the third spot on the depth chart.

Once labeled the most college-ready gunslinger in his class by ESPN, the former four-star has arguably the best arm amongst the entire Gators unit. At the same time, his first action in front of the Gators faithful will be an exciting peek into the potential future at the position for Florida.

“Will's got a cannon, man… He's physically got giftedness and tools and talents that you can't teach. He's eager, he's been up in here a lot, he's a great communicator. I think he likes playing, like he loves the work that goes with it. It's been fun to be around him,” head coach Jon Sumrall said on Griffin. “... Been very pleased with what he's doing so far, and excited about what lies ahead for him. Very talented kid.”

Will Griffin deep ball looking good. Was the best throw of the drill. #Gators pic.twitter.com/AkJe6hYbP2 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 10, 2026

S Kaiden Hall

Florida Gators freshman safety Kaiden Hall. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

While buried in a deep positional unit filled with upperclassmen, former four-star Kaiden Hall has quietly earned the praise of many inside Florida’s facility early on in his time in Gainesville.

Chosen as the player that will surprise fans most this Saturday by veteran safety Bryce Thornton, Hall will be one to watch as a player who may not have a role in 2026 yet could quickly become a player Florida will need to rely on in the near future once the core of Thornton, Cam Dooley, DJ Coleman and Alfonzo Allen graduate.

“He sees those guys in front of him, so he's done a good job of trying to emulate, right?... I'm excited about where he is. It’s a process, right? Everybody's process is different. And so, we want to continue to push the bar for him to keep being the best version of himself, but be intentional, not look too far ahead, right, be present in a moment,” unit coach Chris Collins said. “... I'm excited about where he is in that, right? We gotta keep going.”

DL JaReylan McCoy

Rated as highly as the 19th best player in the 2026 class by ESPN, freshman defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy enters a rather open positional unit with a true chance to play serious snaps for Florida in year one.

The Gators saw three true freshmen play over 100 snaps on the interior defensive line a year ago, while a somewhat banged up group this spring that already seemingly lacks proven depth could aid McCoy in becoming a part of the Gators rotation this season.

JaReylan McCoy had a good rep, so coaches challenged him to do it again.



Lots of energy coming from this drill today. #Gators pic.twitter.com/MsDf3K1PEE — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 5, 2026

The 6-foot-7, 271-pound newcomer will be one to monitor on Saturday as he is likely to get plenty of opportunities throughout the day.