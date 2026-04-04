How Florida's New Regime Continues to Prioritize Top-End Speed in WRs

The Florida Gators football program has seen an almost complete restructuring under head coach Jon Sumrall, with an overhauled coaching staff, over 50 new faces added to the roster and a lauded new energy within the walls of the facility early on in his time in Gainesville.

Despite the changes, the Gators are continuing to prioritize a key trait on the recruiting trail, with a notable focus on the type of top-end speed at the wide receiver position that the program was once known for in the past and a key trait in former head coach Billy Napier's tenure.

While Florida has landed plenty of speedy receivers in recent classes, including blazer signees such as Davian Groce, Vernell Brown III and Tank Hawkins, the past three cycles, the Gators continue to make the trait a priority under the new regime, targeting multiple track-star 2027 prospects currently.

“At the end of the day, you have to be able to separate," receivers coach Marcus Davis said about evaluating speed. "The first way guys separate is elite speed and so you want to be able to go and track that and see what guys you can get. I'm a firm believer it's two different ways that receivers separate. What elite trait do you have? Are you super physical and win with your physicality at the top of the route? Or is it elite speed to be able to just run away from people?

"... You want to track the guys that have real speed because you want guys to separate and be able to create explosive plays.”

Notable Gators' 2027 WR Targets

Recruit Rankings 100-meter Easton Royal Five-star (No. 9 national, No. 2 WR) 10.26 seconds Eric McFarland Five-star (No. 25 national, No. 5 WR) 10.68 seconds Tramond Collins (committed) Four-star (No. 111 national, No. 4 ATH) 10.84 seconds Anthony Jennings Four-star (No. 227 national, No. 30 WR) 10.8 seconds Amare Patterson Four-star (No. 252 national, No. 34 WR) 10.5 seconds Cam Wade Four-star (No. 360 national, No. 48 WR) 10.6 seconds Davion Crumitie Four-star (No. 535 national, No. 36 ATH) 10.05 seconds

Such elite speed was once a staple at the position for Florida, with Gators greats such as Percy Harvin, Reidel Anthony and Jacquez Green electrifying the grass of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in the past and helping create a standard of success at the university that Sumrall and his staff hope to re-establish.

Florida is working to re-establish such explosiveness as well, with the outside wide receivers’ coach Davis and the Gators’ list of offers filled with the elite speed needed to separate from defenses.

Highlighted by the more ambitious targets such as the five-star Royal and top-25 prospect McFarland, who have both taken visits in Gainesville this spring, along with more realistic targets such as the Bluffton (SC.) four-star Patterson and in-state speedster Jennings, who both are trending to the Gators, the common message has been speed in space.

“Speed is definitely a big part of why I fit what they want to do. They see it as something that I can use to get (yards after catch), stretch the field, create separation, and change the game,” Patterson told Florida Gators on SI. “They’ve been clear that my speed stands out, and I take pride in that.”

For the Fort Lauderdale prospect known as ‘Speedy’, the same sentiment has unsurprisingly been shared.

“My speed and explosiveness is the main thing they say," Jennings told Florida Gators on SI. “... I have a natural feel for the game and getting in the end zone as they say and they also compare my game to Eric Singleton in a way.”

Though the Gators staff is still new to the program and each other, the familiarity with a player such as Singleton, who has played under both wide receiver coaches Davis and Trent McKnight as well as offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, aids as an example of the type of speed that can excel in the new Gators’ playcallers’ offense, recording back to back seasons with over 700 yards as an underclassmen under Faulkner in 2023 and 2024.

The Florida transfer is not only the blueprint for the type of speed that the coaches should emphasize on the trail, but also proof of concept for the speedy recruits hearing pitches on what the Gators’ new offense can do for them at the next level.

“You are always going to be on point when you have good speed. Speed guys in any offense excel,” Davis said. “... But if you look at the track record of this offense, man, it's been a lot of guys that you get the ball on the perimeter, they win with speed. You get guys on the outside and they‘re winning it."

While the Gators' class is far from finished, with only one commit at the position currently, the clear pursuit of an elite speed that has made legends in the Swamp could lead to a very exciting haul at the end of the cycle for Florida. It also makes the new staff’s new approach seem like a no-brainer, as Faulkner’s scheme adds more potential for the return of the explosive offenses that the program was once known for in the past.