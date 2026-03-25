How Gators' True Freshman QB Will Griffin is Standing Out in Spring Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators true freshman Will Griffin has been mature for his age since middle school.

A 6-foot-2, 215-pound varsity starter as an eighth grader, the Tampa (FL.) product threw for 2,589 yards and 32 touchdowns for Northside Christian High School, leading the program to a 7-3 season before he was even old enough to get a driver’s learning permit in the state of Florida.

Five years later, Griffin is the young kid in the locker room once again, with his maturity and precocious natural ability catching attention early in his time on campus in Gainesville.

“Will's got a cannon, man… He's physically got giftedness and tools and talents that you can't teach. He's eager, he's been up in here a lot, he's a great communicator. I think he likes playing, like he loves the work that goes with it. It's been fun to be around him,” head coach Jon Sumrall said at the beginning of camp. “... Been very pleased with what he's doing so far, and excited about what lies ahead for him. Very talented kid.”

Will Griffin deep ball looking good. Was the best throw of the drill. #Gators pic.twitter.com/AkJe6hYbP2 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 10, 2026

The Gatorade Florida Player Of The Year in 2025, Griffin was labeled the "most college-ready" quarterback in his class by ESPN before enrolling with Florida and has since showcased his extremely explosive arm through the early periods of spring camp.

While putting together arguably one of the best high school careers in Florida prep football history, finishing with 12,299 career passing yards and the second most passing touchdowns in state history at 143, the rookie gunslinger has still bought into the humbling process of adapting to a new level of football.

“Yeah, man, he's like a sponge," Aaron Philo said. "He's been soaking up everything, asking a bunch of questions in the quarterback meetings… He's asking me questions, asking Tramell (Jones) questions, he's really been trying to learn a lot, which is good. It's really good.”

Jones Jr., who knew Griffin as a recruit and as Griffin visited the program as a commit last year, sees the same things as Philo.

“I wish I was like him," Jones Jr. said. "I wish I asked a lot of questions like him. That’s something good to have.”

Labeled a ‘wild stallion’ by quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock for his eagerness to learn, Griffin has seemingly adjusted well to the quick change from veteran leader to green newcomer, while still sometimes needing to be ‘tamed’ by Craddock and his staff as they work to develop the natural talent.

“Very talented, arm talent, gets the ball out quick. You know, has a good football IQ as well for a very young guy. But it's my job again to develop him and for him to understand, like I told him, 'Hey, you don't know anything right now, alright?' And that's a good thing,” Craddock said. “He's very eager to learn. He wants more all the time. He's got to learn this is a little bit of a process. He wants to hit a triple right now; it takes looking at a couple of pitches before you can hit the triple.

"But he's a very talented player. Very excited that he's here."

Gators freshman QB Will Griffin.



Tampa Jesuit product with over 12,000 passing yards in high school. #Gators pic.twitter.com/EW7Njq1rwD — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 10, 2026

Though still early in the pitch count for Griffin and just a few weeks into his first spring on campus, the gunslinger has made a name for himself and looks ahead in the competition for the third quarterback spot on the depth chart behind Philo and Jones. With arguably the most natural ability amongst the group, the freshman is gaining attention while also getting the attention he needs to develop into the best version of himself in the future.

“Arm strength. Natural ability. Like, that kid, he’s different for sure. Just being able to be around him, learn some things from him, he’s learning things from me coming from the high school level,” Jones Jr. said. “Me and him have been close together throughout; we went to camps together, so I’ve known him – sometimes telling him stuff he doesn’t want to hear. Being real with him, to be honest. When I’m able to do that, he’ll appreciate it, taking it and being coachable from his peer, I think that is great to have.”

Griffin, like all quarterbacks on the roster, according to Sumrall, will still have a chance to earn the starting spot as spring continues and the competition likely spans into fall. While the rookie earning said spot seems unlikely, competing behind two strong candidates with more polish, the mature freshman’s future looks extremely bright as he continues to develop in Gainesville.

"I know that everyone wants to focus on Philo and Trammel. Will Griffin did some good things today," Sumrall said on Tuesday. "When he figures this whole thing out and how to operate at the line of scrimmage then he’s get some real ability. The arm talent is there."