Five Key Quotes from Jon Sumrall After Florida's Loss to Missouri

The eighth-ranked Florida Gators on Saturday fell to No. 25 Missouri, 45-17, in an utterly crushing first loss to the 2026 season.

After the loss, head coach Jon Sumrall expressed his displeasure with Florida's performance, especially regarding the Gators' struggles on defense and its inability to run the ball, but vowed improvement for future games.

Here are five key quotes from Sumrall after the loss.

"The fact that we put less than our best out there absolutely makes me freaking sick."

A common theme from Sumrall this season is taking advantage of every opportunity. A 28-point loss after beating a top-10 team the week before did not play into that theme.

"Today, it’s like, guys, you get 12 regular season opportunities, you can’t let one get away from you without giving your best, and the fact that we put less than our best out there absolutely makes me freaking sick," he said. "I am freaking livid over the fact that we just did that. Anybody that, I told the guys in the locker room, anybody that’s comfortable with that, come see me tonight. We ain’t moving forward like this."

Florida will have a quick turnaround with South Carolina coming to Gainesville next week before facing the current No. 1 (Texas) and No. 2 (Georgia) teams in the country in back-to-back games.

"There's going to be a lot of things that get called out."

While Florida was off to a 4-0 start until Saturday, Sumrall made it clear that Florida was far from a finished product. After the loss, he echoed that sentiment.

"We haven't looked like a complete football team at any moment to me yet," he said. "So, I think, sometimes the record, like having not lost, or maybe sometimes beating a team that was ranked at a certain spot, can make people feel like you've arrived or you've done something."

After every game, Sumrall points out below-standard plays Florida makes during its team meeting. Now getting to do that after a loss, Sumrall said there will be "a lot of things that get called out."

"It's going to feel a lot different because sometimes when you win, I think everybody thinks, 'Oh, it didn't cost us. We're ok.' Well you don't have that performance today and not have some sort of sickness in your stomach about what you just did," Sumrall said.

"I don’t know that we’re a very mature team yet."

While Sumrall will have plenty to call out in the team meeting, he did not hesitate to call out the team's maturity after the loss.

"I don’t know what to attribute to today. I don’t know that we’re a very mature team yet," he said. "And that’s not letting them off the hook, or letting me off the hook, but we’ve got to grow up. We’ve got to be a more mature outfit, and you cannot play that way against anybody in this league and expect an outcome that’s going to be favorable, because it ain’t getting any easier."

"We haven’t played to the standard we need to play at a lot this year (at defensive back)."

Florida's defensive backs played its worst game of the season, allowing 340 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Austin Simmons and a combined 204 yards and a score from Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode. The unit has been shaky for most of the season, but Saturday's performance was an eye-opening disappointment.

"We haven’t played to the standard we need to play at a lot this year there, and I haven’t hidden from that," Sumrall said. "It’s not just one guy, it’s been certain guys on different downs."

Simmons' first touchdown, a 47-yarder off a busted coverage, came after miscommunication from backup safety Drake Stubbs and corner Ben Hanks III. His second, a 31-yarder, came with a receiver simply beating J'Vari Flowers on a deep route. Cormani McClain and Kanye Clark also struggled in coverage as well, while safeties Alfonzo Allen Jr. and DJ Coleman had less-than-impactful performances.

Senior Bryce Thornton missed the game with a pregame injury.

"It would be a really easy fix if it was just one guy," Sumrall said. "It would be a really easy fix if it was just one thing. The problem is right now it’s different guys wearing the hat that maybe are giving something up, and then different issues that are presenting that are really, when you’re trying to maybe plug one hole, and another one opens."

Florida will need answers quickly from its defensive backs if it wants to turn things around and push for a playoff spot.

"It was frustrating for (Jadan Baugh). I think it was frustrating for all of our guys."

Heisman-contending running back Jadan Baugh came into Saturday's game with five-straight 100-yard, multi-touchdown games. He was held to an abysmal 13 yards on 12 carries with no scores.

"(Missouri) did a really good job of playing with physicality," Sumrall said. "We missed some things, but I thought they swarmed well to the football. I don’t think the flow of the game really dictated us not getting the run game. They played good defense, and we didn’t execute."

While Baugh's stats took a hit, it was far from his fault. Florida's offensive line struggled to controle the line-of-scrimmage, and Baugh took the brunt of their struggles. While he was ultimately shut down, Sumrall is still looking to Baugh to lead the offense.

"I went over to him late in the fourth quarter and put my hand on his hat and said, 'Hey, man. This doesn't change how I feel about you,'" Sumrall said. "'This doesn't change who you are. We all have to own what happened today. And you're a leader on this football team, so it starts with how you handle your business. Like, how you look in the mirror.

"... it was frustrating for him. I think it was frustrating for all of our guys."

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