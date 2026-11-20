GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are set to play its final home game of the 2026 season on Saturday against Vanderbilt, and with that comes the final time many players on the team will play their final home games with the program.

While outgoing transfers remain to be seen, Florida is set to honor a large group of its fourth-year seniors, who technically have a year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA's five-for-five rule went into effect, and fifth-year players who are in the final year of their eligibility. Head coach Jon Sumrall explained on Monday that 16 players currently on the roster will have the option to participate in the pregame ceremony, 10 of whom are fifth-years or older who will finish their collegiate careers this season.

Florida Gators on SI has compiled a list of those players Sumrall named, broken up into two sections of fifth-years and above and fourth-years, below.

Kickoff against Vanderbilt is at noon ET.

Fifth-Years and Up

RB Evan Pryor

WR Kahleil Jackson

TE Jaylen Jordon

DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo

LB Thaddeus Bullard

OLB Kofi Asare

DB Alfonzo Allen Jr.

DB Jordy Lowery

DB Javion Toombs

LS Carter Milliron

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The bulk of this group are transfers, with Pryor, Jordon, Oyebadejo, Bullard, Lowery and Milliron joining the team this offseason, and Asare and Allen Jr. having transferred in the previous year.

Jackson, a seventh-year former walk-on, headlines this group of seniors. A former walk-on quarterback, Jackson moved to receiver and eventually received a scholarship. A starter in 2023, injuries limited him in 2024 and 2025 before returning to the rotation this season. He has found a knack as a trick-play receiver as a passer, including last week on a two-point conversion at Kentucky.

"A senior citizen day," Sumrall joked of Jackson, who is also a UF legacy. "He’ll have a retirement party is what he’s having. He would love to keep playing football after this year, obviously. But I know it won't be here because there are rules about how long you can play, allegedly.”

Fourth-Years

WR Eric Singleton Jr.

OL Knijeah Harris

DL Kamran James

LB Jaden Robinson

DB DJ Coleman

DB Bryce Thornton

Of these six, only Singleton Jr. and Coleman are transfers, with Harris, James, Robinson and Thornton all in their fourth season with the program. While it remains to be seen what this group will do with an additional year of eligibility, Sumrall throught it appropriate to honor this group for staying with the program despite transfer options while also celebrating them for being on track to gradute after the season.

"That's one thing that's been lost in college football," he said. "You sign guys as a freshman, you're gonna watch the same guy for four years, so you get a little bit of that loss with the player movement. That's why we put such an emphasis on is the guys are exhausting eligibility or they are on track to graduate and could go to life after football if they choose to do so."

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