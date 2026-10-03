Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall had a warning for his team leading up to Saturday’s game at Ole Miss.

“You either humble yourself or be humbled,” he said.

Florida was humbled in mighty fashion.

The eighth-ranked Gators, averaging over 50 points per game, looked anything but like a top-10 team on Saturday, getting absolutely manhandled by No. 25 Missouri, 45-17, for its first loss of the season.

The Gators' shaky defense proved costly, with running back Jamal Roberts accounting for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 340 yards and two scores as the Tigers scored on eight of its first 10 drives.

An 80-yard rush in the fourth quarter put the Tigers up 45-10, headlining a dominant second half in which Missouri outgained the Gators, 290-156, and outscored them, 25-7.

Florida’s high-powered offense, without star receiver Vernell Brown III, was not much better. Star running back Jadan Baugh was held to just 13 yards on 12 carries.

After the teams traded field goals on their opening drives, Simmons, a former Florida commit, came alive. A 68-yard drive was capped off by a 47-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Olugbode before he added a 31-yard touchdown to Caleb Goodie Jr. to take a 17-10 lead.

Florida’s deficit extended by 10 early in the third quarter after Missouri capitalized on a two-minute drill with a field goal to end the half and a 36-yard pass from Simmons to Goodie Sr. on third down set up a touchdown rush from Jamal Roberts.

Missouri added another field goal to take a 30-10 lead, converting a pair of third downs on the drive, and a 77-yard run from Roberts set up a one-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion made it 38-10, and Roberts’ 80-yard rush marked the most points Florida has given up since the loss to Texas in 2024.

Florida added a late score with a touchdown pass from Tramell Jones Jr. to TJ Abrams with 47 seconds left to finalize the scoring.

Florida will look to bounce back next week against South Carolina for homecoming. Kickoff is set for either noon or 12:45 p.m., with television coverage on either ABC or SEC Network.

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