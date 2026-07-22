Gators DB Underwent Knee Surgery After Spring Camp, Per Report

After being limited throughout spring camp, Florida Gators corner Dijon Johnson could be limited when fall camp begins on Aug. 5. Johnson, who missed a large portion of spring camp due to a mid-season meniscus injury, had a second surgical procedure after spring camp, according to 247 Sports' Graham Hall.

Head coach Jon Sumrall confirmed the procedure and offered an update at Wednesday's SEC Media Day, saying he is optimistic that Johnson will be fully cleared when the season begins on Sept. 5.

"He ran 20-somthing miles an hour earlier this week, so he's rolling," Sumrall said.

Florida Gators defensive back Dijon Johnson (27) could be limited to begin fall camp. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Johnson initially suffered his injury in the loss to Miami on Sept. 20 and missed the following eight games. He returned to the field during spring camp but was non-contact for the early portion of camp. He eventually shed his non-contact jersey on March 24, the third week of camp.

Johnson detailed his injury and recovery during camp.

“I’m still starting to get my feet wet a little bit, so I don’t want to say like, I’m like, back to where I want to be because I’m always looking for improvement, looking for how to be the best I can be on the field," Johnson said. "It’s going to be a journey but it will be a special one.”

As a veteran, and despite his injury, Johnson has also been relied upon as a leader in the room. Position coach Brandon Harris said during spring camp that he makes it a point to Johnson a voice in the room.

“He's been through a lot here," Harris told Florida Gators on SI. "He's played with a lot of different guys. He's played for a lot of different coaches. So he has a lot to bring to the table in terms of being a Gator, in terms of seeing things done and how things should be done."

As Johnson continues to work towards being ready for the season, Florida is expected to turn to fourth-year junior Cormani McClain and second-years J'Vari Flowers and Ben Hanks III to hold down the corner rotation. Hanks III, particularly, had a strong spring camp and garnered significant praise from Vernell Brown III on Wednesday.

"We compete a lot," Brown III said. "I can count on that every time I line up against him, I'm going to get his best, and he can count on that every time he lines up against me, he's going to get my best."

Others in the room that will have a chance to crack the rotation should Johnson miss time include redshirt senior transfer Jordy Lowery, redshirt freshman Onis Konanbanny, freshmen CJ Bronaugh anda CJ Hester and walk-ons Vincent Brown Jr. and Javion Toombs.

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