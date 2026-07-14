When Does Florida's 2026 Fall Camp Begin? Gators' Camp Start Date Revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- "Talking season" is coming to a close as the Florida Gators' 2026 fall camp dates have been revealed.

According to On3's Zach Abolverdi, the Gators will begin camp on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Florida will also hold scrimmages on Saturday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 22, before concluding camp the following week. Florida will then take a multi-day break before beginning game week prep ahead of the season-opener against FAU on Sept. 5.

BREAKING: The dates are set for @GatorsFB's first practice and fall camp schedule under Jon Sumrall.



The Florida Gators will open training camp during the first week of August, @GatorsOnline has learned.



DETAILS: https://t.co/SBeSOacyfJ pic.twitter.com/taDg1emBdB — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) July 12, 2026

First-year head coach Jon Sumrall, multiple staff members and multiple players are also slated to speak to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 4, which is the team's report day.

Dates and times for all practices, of which media are expected to be allowed to attend for portions, and media availabilities throughout camp will be released at a later date. Sumrall, linebacker Myles Graham, running back Jadan Baugh and receiver Vernell Brown III are all slated to participate in the annual SEC Media Day on July 22, as well.

Sumrall Enters Year One

Since first being introduced as Florida's head coach on Dec. 1, Sumrall has made his impatience clear: winning must come immediately.

From offseason workouts to spring camp and through the summer offseason workout program, Sumrall's focus with his first UF team has been toughness and urgency, two key things that have seemingly been missing from the program over the last few seasons.

"I think the way I want them to do everything is with urgency," Sumrall said after the spring game. "I think for some of them, that’s a little bit new. I want them to walk urgently in the building. I want them – I don’t like casual behavior, andcomplacency’s akiller. If you think because you did something one week, it’s gonna happen the next week, you’re going to be exposed. I think the guys have grown. We’re gonna wake up tomorrow, and we’ve got to get our ass back to work because spring practice may be over, butus gettingbetter so we can try to win football games here is far from over.”

Fall camp will provide another opportunity to continue addressing those while also giving the staff a final opportunity to answer questions with the depth chart ahead of the season.

Those questions include who will be the team's starting quarterback between transfer Aaron Philo and redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., what the offensive line rotation looks like and who can provide depth on the defensive side of the ball, among others.

Florida Gators' 2026 Schedule

Sept. 5: FAU (7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Sept. 12: Campbell (5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+)

Sept. 19: @ Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 26: Ole Miss (3:30-4:30 p.m. OR 6-8 p.m., TBD)

Oct. 3: @ Missouri (3:30-4:30 p.m. OR 6-8 p.m., TBD)

Oct. 10: South Carolina (Noon or 1 p.m. ET, TBD)

Oct. 17: @ Texas (Noon or 1 p.m. ET, TBD)

Oct. 31: vs. Georgia (Atlanta) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Nov. 7: Oklahoma (3:30-4:30 p.m. OR 6-8 p.m., TBD)

Nov. 14: @ Kentucky (6-8 p.m., TBD)

Nov. 21: Vanderbilt (Noon or 1 p.m., TBD)

Nov. 27: @ Florida State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

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