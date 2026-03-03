Five Returning Players with Something to Prove in Gators' 2026 Spring Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators open spring camp on Tuesday, and as new players get acclimated and look to establish roles, returning players will look to keep or improve upon their standing from last season.

As a result, Florida Gators on SI lists five players and one honorable mention with something to prove during camp.

1. DL LJ McCray

Florida Gators edge LJ McCray missed most of 2025 due to injury. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former five-star, McCray will look to prove his recruiting ranking right after being low on the depth chart in 2024 and after a season-ending injury in 2025, which allowed him to retain a year of eligibility. Moving from the JACK linebacker position back to the field end position, where he will now work with Gerald Chatman, McCray will get a fresh start while working with a familiar face.

"I think he has just simply has to go through the process; he has to follow the things that have been implemented right now within the program and just work," Chatman said. "That’s it right now. The next phase. It’s not about the result; it’s about the process, and he just has to go through the process right now.”

2. TE Amir Jackson

Florida Gators tight end Amir Jackson returned to the program after initially announcing plans to transfer. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson has something to prove for multiple reasons. He is the lone main contributor returning at the position, and considering the staff re-recruited him after he announced plans to enter the portal, he will look to prove he can headline the room in front of transfers Lacota Dippre, Luke Harpring and Evan Chieca.

"I think Amir's done a great job... I mean that joker’s in here practicing formations, aligning, assignment, execution, and I think that's been a really big focal point for his growth," tight ends coach Evan McKissack said. "That way, he can play fast because he is fast. I mean, heck, he clocked about 20 miles an hour a couple of weeks ago, and everybody's like, ‘Golly, this Joker's got it’."

3. WR TJ Abrams

TJ Abrams is one of three contributors at receiver to remain with the program. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Florida was able to retain Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III while seeing the bulk of its receiver depth transfer from the program. However, redshirt sophomore TJ Abrams remained with the program and will now compete with a large group of transfers and high-profile high school signee Davian Groce for a spot in the rotation.

“He's a fast guy," outside receivers coach Marcus Davis said. "He's smooth in his transition just from the little time that we've been here so far. Obviously, there's some things that you got to clean up the polish, like, for everybody, but he's consistent every day. You get the same TJ every day. And it's been a joy to work with him so far.”

4. DL Joseph Mbatchou

Florida Gators defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou gained the most weight from last season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Mbatchou seemingly had one of the offseasons as he looks to establish a role as the starting nose tackle. Based on Florida's recently-released 2026 roster, Mbatchou had the biggest weight gain on the team, gaining 23 pounds to now sit at 323 pounds. Senior Jamari Lyons returns at the position, and Brendan Bett has position versatility, but Mbatchou seemingly has the best chance to earn the starting spot.

"He has elite traits: size, ability, winning at the point of attack, block destruction," Chatman said. "He’s a hard worker, comes from a really good family background. That’s part of the reason why he’s a really good kid and understands hard work."

5. RB Duke Clark

Florida running back Duke Clark returns after a season-ending shoulder injury from last season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Jadan Baugh returns, and Florida brought in two experienced transfers in Evan Pryor and London Montgomery, so where does that leave Duke Clark? The upside is there, considering he found himself as Baugh's backup midway through the season, but a season-ending shoulder surgery took away his chance to establish himself in the role.

Considering all of this, Clark will have a lot to prove in spring camp as he looks to carve out a role in the new offense.

"Duke is a very explosive football player," running backs coach Chris Foster said. "Go watch the Texas game. You got a small sample size of what Duke is about and what Duke can do, and so I'm excited about the opportunity to help him grow and help him reach his goals and help this team be successful."

HM: Tramell Jones Jr.

Tramell Jones Jr. will compete for the starting quarterback role. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

This is the obvious choice considering Jones Jr. is the main competitor with transfer Aaron Philo. Staying through the coaching change and considering he was a four-star recruit from nearby Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin, Jones Jr. will look to prove he is the future of Florida's offense.

"Tramell's a very talented player. When you first get around and you see the interaction he has with the other guys, the other guys really like him and flock to him," quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock said. "He's a natural leader in that regard, like he has just that factor that people want to be around him and associate with him. He's a really good kid, a really good person. He's very intelligent. He has football IQ. He's picked up the offense really, really quickly."