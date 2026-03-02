Observations from Florida Gators 2026 Spring Roster

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators begin spring camp on Tuesday, and with that comes its official roster for the 2026 season, which was released to the public on Monday.

Florida Gators on SI breaks down the updated roster with notes on new numbers, weight gains and a and gives the upcoming schedule for spring camp. Florida's full roster can be found here.

New Numbers

The Gators welcomed 50 new players to the roster through the transfer portal and through high school recruiting, while six returning players made number changes. Vernell Brown III and Bryce Thornton move to the famed No. 1 jerseys, becoming the first offensive and defensive players to wear the number since Montrell Johnson Jr. and Justus Boone in 2024.

*Denotes walk-on

Returning Players

0 - Jayden Woods (Jack, So., changed from 15)

1 - Vernell Brown III (WR, So., changed from 8)

1 - Bryce Thornton (S, Sr., changed from 18)

9 - Tramell Jones Jr. (QB, RS-Fr., changed from 17)

10 - Aaron Williams (QB, RS-So., changed from 12)*

35 - Brayden Slade (S, RS-Jr., changed from 39)*

Transfers

2 - Eric Singleton Jr. (WR, Sr.)

3 - Bailey Stockton (WR, RS-Jr.)

5 - Micah Mays (WR, RS-Jr.)

10 - Cam Dooley (S, Jr.)

12 - Aaron Philo (QB, RS-So.)

13 - Jordy Lowery (CB, RS-Sr.)

15 - Luke Harpring (TE, RS-So.)

16 - TJ Bullard (LB, RS-Sr.)*

19 - Jaylen Lloyd (WR, RS-Jr.)

20 - Kanye Clark (Star, RS-Jr.)

21 - Evan Pryor (RB, RS-Sr.)

24 - London Montgomery (RB, RS-Jr.)

28 - Elijah Owens (Star, So.)

33 - DJ Coleman (S, Sr.)

38 - Alec Clark (P, RS-Jr.)

39 - Carter Milliron (LS, RS-Sr.)

41 - Liam Padron (K, RS-So.)*

47 - Miller Fealy (P, RS-So.)*

52 - Harrison Moore (OL, Jr.)

58 - Hunter Solwold (LS, RS-Fr.)*

64 - Eagan Boyer (OL, RS-So.)

66 - Emek Ugorji (OL, So.)

67 - TJ Shanahan Jr. (OL, RS-Jr.)

82 - Ace Ciongoli (WR, RS-Fr.)*

85 - Evan Chieca (TE, RS-Jr.)

91 - Patrick Durkin (K, RS-So.)

93 - DK Kalu (DL, RS-Jr.)

98 - Mason Clinton (DL, RS-Jr.)

High School Signees

11 - Will Griffin (QB)

14 - KJ Ford (Jack)

15 - CJ Bronaugh (CB)

18 - Davian Groce (WR)

21 - CJ Hester (CB)

30 - Dylan Purter (CB)

34 - Kaiden Hall (S)

50 - Malik Morris (LB)

51 - Tyler Chukuyem (OL)

54 - Javarii Lukcas (OL)

59 - Corey Brown (OL)*

61 - G'Nivre Carr (OL)

78 - Desmond Green (OL)

79 - Chancellor Campbell (OL)

83 - Justin Williams (WR)

86 - Heze Kent (TE)

88 - Marquez Daniel (WR)

89- Tripp Brown Jr. (TE)*

94 - Kendall Guervil (DL)

Height/Weight Observations

Florida Gators on SI tracked which players had gains or losses of at least five pounds and listed them in order. With his 15-point weight gain, walk-on defensive lineman Sebastian Scott is the heaviest person on the team at 369 pounds. Freshman corner CJ Bronaugh is the lightest at 163 pounds. There is a four-way tie for tallest person on the team with offensive linemen Eagan Boyer, Chancellor Campbell, Caden Jones and Fletcher Westphal all standing at 6 feet 8 inches, while walk-on corner Vincent Brown Jr. is the shortest at 5 feet 7 inches.

#Denotes true freshman, *Denotes walk-on, ^Denotes transfer (previous weights come from pre-spring measurements given to the media by UF)

Weight Gains

DL Joseph Mbatchou: 323 (+23)

OL Daniel Pierre Louis: 348 (+16)

DL Sebastian Scott: 369 (+15)*

LB Myles Johnson: 239 (+15)

LB Dylan Leighton: 233 (+13)*

Jack Titus Bullard: 246 (+10)*

DL Kamran James: 280 pounds (+10)

RB Brian Case: 209 (+9)*

K Patrick Durkin: 194 (+8)^

TE Micah Jones: 265 (+8)

DL Mason Clinton: 290 pounds (+7)^

OL Mark Faircloth: 324 (+6)*

WR Davian Groce: 197 (+5)#

CB CJ Hester: 193 (+5)#

DL Jeramiah McCloud: 299 (+5)

WR Dallas Wilson: 218 (+5)

Weight Losses

RB Byron Louis: 198 (-13)

OL TJ Dice Jr.: 292 (-12)

OL Jahari Medlock: 309 (-12)

CB Javian Toombs: 182 (-11)*

OL Fletcher Westphal: 331 (-11)

CB Vincent Brown Jr.: 170 (-10)*

LS Carter Milliron: 240 (-10)*^

LB Matthew Kade: 220 (-10)*

RB Duke Clark: 202 (-9)

Jack Erich Seager: 226 (-9)*

Jack Charles Emmanuel III: 236 (-8)*

Jack Kofi Asare: 244 (-7)

CB Ben Hanks III: 185 (-7)

OL Bryce Lovett: 314 (-7)

DL Jamari Lyons: 311 (-7)

CB Cormani McClain: 182 (-7)

LB Malik Morris: 261 (-6)#

LB Aaron Chiles: 239 (-5)

QB Aaron Williams: 209 (-5)*

Spring Camp Dates

Florida opens spring camp on Tuesday, with media invited to cover portions of Tuesday's and Thursday's practices, after which there will be a press conference involving coaches and players. Head coach Jon Sumrall is slated to speak on Tuesday.

Florida will hold practices on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and will have a Friday practice on March 27. The Gators will not practice from March 12-24 due to UF's spring break.

The 2026 Orange and Blue Debut spring game will be held on April 11.