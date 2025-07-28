Florida's Caleb Banks vs. Clemson's Peter Woods: ESPN Debates Best DT in 2026 NFL Draft
Based on the outlook from the national media, the decision to return to Gainesville for another year is likely going to pay tremendous dividends for one Florida Gators defensive lineman.
In a recent article by ESPN’s Matt Miller, the top prospects at each position for the 2026 NFL Draft ahead of this college football season were broken down, and Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks is in the conversation for the best at his position.
While Banks is considered to be a dark horse next to Clemson’s Peter Woods, who is expected to be a top-five pick, just even being in the conversation means there is a high and realistic chance that he will hear his name called in the first round next year.
“Challenging him [Woods] will be Banks and a cast of characters waiting to break out,” Miller wrote. “The 6-6, 329-pound Banks can play anywhere from a 5-technique to a nose alignment. He performed well last season, with 4.5 sacks and 20 pressures.”
Miller also mentioned that an NFL coach suggested Banks could follow a similar path to Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II, a player who had the traits and potential and eventually put it all together to find success.
"Banks could be this year's Byron Murphy II, where you see the talent coming and then boom -- he puts it all together and is unstoppable," the coach said.
Banks’ top game of the season came during an upset win over No. 9 Ole Miss, when he earned SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after finishing with 2.5 sacks while generating seven pressures.
Earlier in the summer, ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicted that Banks would be a first-round pick in 2026, landing at No.25 with the Cincinnati Bengals.
"The Bengals surprisingly did not address defensive tackle in this year's draft, so it looms as a huge need entering 2026," Reid wrote. "They need someone with Banks' great 6-6, 325-pound size in the middle of the line. He showed flashes last season, and if he can continue to progress in 2025 and increase his sack total (4.5), he has the traits to be a top-20 pick."