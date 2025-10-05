Florida Earned Every Bit of its Win Over Texas
The Florida Gators entered Saturday's game against Texas with everything to lose and gain. A loss would pretty much be the last shovel of dirt of Billy Napier's tenure. Moreover, it would signal a hill to climb just to reach bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, Texas did not want to start October with a loss to a below-.500 team that looked like it started to spiral.
Yet, someone forgot to tell Florida that they needed to lay down and let Texas march up and down the field, upsetting the ninth-ranked Longhorns, 29-21, in the Swamp.
Baugh to the Rescue
Jadan Baugh needed to serve as a workhorse.
Despite Texas entering the game with a highly touted defense, especially against the run, and the Gators eventually being down two other backs due to injury, the Florida sophomore gashed the Longhorns for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Baugh ran with decisive aggression and power, trudging forward for positive yards. Simultaneously, the Gators' offensive line, at times, manhandled Texas, something that you don't see every day. They blocked with the same exuberance and ill intention that Baugh ran with.
Answering the Bell
With 2:43 in the third quarter, Texas cut the lead to 22-14. Arch Manning found wideout Ryan Wingo down the field for a touchdown. The offense took the field to grind the clock.
After a seven-yard run, Baugh converted on third down. Texas tried to shoot every available gap, only to be turned away. From there, Lagway found Dallas Wilson on a tiptoeing 55-yard touchdown. The vibe of the players shifted.
You could see some of the vibe from the final four regular games last season. Meanwhile, the crowd became a factor.
During their first drive of the fourth quarter, Texas' offensive line committed back-to-back false starts, culminating in a Jordan Castell interception. At the end, Texas became mostly one-dimensional with Manning flinging YOLO passes, hoping the ball finds friendly hands.
Manning took the Texas offense on a five-play, 69-yard drive that resulted in a Quintrevion Wisner touchdown. The collective pucker resonated through monitors and television screens, exacerbated by Vernell Brown III bobbling a squib kick.
Yet, the only people that seemed unbothered and unaffected were the Florida players. Texas faded in the waning moments.
Not Overrated
To laud Florida's win while minimizing Texas entering the game lessens the effect of meaning.
On the same field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, USF walked off on the Gators. Now, Texas, led by Manning, walked into the Swamp and was summarily humbled. The Florida pass rush was in his face like an angry mother-in-law. Manning needed to use his legs to pick up the bulk of his offense, especially to start the fourth quarter.
Filled with elite recruits and transfers, Texas needed to be respected. Luckily, Florida didn't care about any of that. Games are won on the field, not on YouTube and by pundits.