Florida Eyes Upset Over Texas A&M, New Accolade in Napier Era
The Florida Gators finish their first gauntlet against ranked teams by stopping by Kyle Field to battle the fifth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies.
Fresh off an upset of the University of Texas, UF looks to build upon the win, all while earning its first road win against a ranked opponent in the Billy Napier era.
The Aggies enter the game undefeated at 5-0, looking to stay atop the Southeastern Conference. Boasting a dynamic offense, helmed by quarterback Marcel Reed, TAMU brings problems to the Gators that the Longhorns didn't.
What happens on Saturday?
Rough Start
Unlike their hot start against Tennessee, the Gators struggle. Texas A&M's front and a couple of well-timed blitzes stop Florida cold several times to start the game. With speed and the nuance of the delayed blitzes and stunts, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway cannot get into any semblance of rhythm, watching his throws sail out of bounds or bounce at the feet of wideouts.
However, Lagway doesn't turn the ball over, giving the opponent golden opportunities to cash in. That level of restraint will pay off during the game. Before the end of the first half, the Gators cut into the Aggies' 13-0 lead, narrowing the margin to 13-7 at the half. The defense allowed one touchdown and two field goals.
Third Quarter Explosion
On their first drive, the Aggies drive into the red zone, settling for placekicker Randy Bond's third field goal of the day, raising the score to 16-7. The Gators turn to Jadan Baugh, as he begins to shred the interior of the Aggies' defense, with early three-yard carries, turning into eight-yard bursts. The offensive line starts to click, pushing A&M off the ball.
Center Jake Slaughter leads the way, clearing either an A-gap, depending on where the designed run takes them. Remember, Slaughter muted Texas nose tackle Hero Kanu, who plays the run better than anyone wearing maroon.
UF's offense, behind Baugh and a couple of play-action passes, amounts to ten points for the Gators and a 17-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Final Push
To this point, the Gators' defense has held up, preventing the Aggies from crossing the goalline. On their first drive of the fourth quarter, a coverage breakdown sees A&M wideout KC Concepcion slip behind the corner for a 40-yard catch, setting Reed and the Aggies up in the red zone.
Two unsuccessful runs and a sack bring on the field goal unit. Bond helps the Aggies retake the lead 19-17.
With all the attention and coverage rolled towards Dallas Wilson, fellow freshman Vernell Brown III lines up on the outside, single-covered as the safety slides towards Wilson. Lagway, while playing a conservative game, avoided interceptions by throwing the ball away and not forcing throws into double coverage.
Singled up, Brown III gains a step and a half down the sideline, Lagway spots him and lets the ball go. In stride, the freshman snares the pass and glides into the end zone, bringing the Gators to a 24-19 lead.
The onus falls upon defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' defense to keep the lead. Unlike Notre Dame, which alternated between overaggression and prevent defenses, Roberts' approach did not change, sending an extra blitzer from various spots on the field.
After a third-down conversion that places the ball in Gators territory, Roberts takes a gamble by blitzing two, one from each side, and neither gets home. However, with a backfield of chaos and nowhere to go, Reed tries to throw his way out of peril. A tipped pass lands harmlessly on the turf. Lagway and Baugh run the clock out, gaining two first downs and salting the time away.
The Gators move to 3-3. While head coach Billy Napier is far from safe, he earns another signature win, and the Gators are halfway to bowl eligibility.
Final Score
Florida 24, No. 5 Texas A&M 19