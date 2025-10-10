How Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Poses an Extra Threat for the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators dropped Texas quarterback Arch Manning six times last week, which marked a season-high. How does that translate to their upcoming game against Texas A&M and their quarterback, Marcel Reed?
There is no clearer sign of defensive dominance on a play than a sack. It immediately ends the rep, usually in a violent manner. The offense looks confused while the defense hopes to generate that pressure on every play.
However, sacks do not occur on every passing down and remain infrequent. Until the breakout against Texas, the Florida Gators could not generate a meaningful pass rush, and opponents made them pay for that. Now, facing Texas A&M's quarterback, how can the Gators carry the pass-rushing momentum into Saturday's game?
Understand the Difference
While both Arch Manning and Reed possess mobility, they are not the same.
For example, Manning doesn't have the immediate burst that Reed does, offering a long stride before running. As a result, the Gators need to close the ground faster in close quarters. Reed is less likely to break a tackle, preferring to use space and distance to slip by defenders. If Florida can pin him inside the pocket, the lack of room will cut off his escape route.
Approach
Some mobile quarterbacks will move the pocket, casting their eyes downfield and looking for receivers to gain separation late in their route. Or, the wideouts will break off the pattern, choosing to work back towards the quarterback, giving him an open target, albeit for a shorter-than-intended completion.
Reed wants to make a quick progression scan, often a single read, two at most, then tuck and run. UF needs to spot this tendency and keep the Aggie signal-caller in front of him. With their talent in the secondary, Florida should have enough downfield coverage to take the broken play pass attempts from Reed.
Head Coach Billy Napier this week discussed the difference between Manning and Reed.
"Yeah, our really our issues were, pressure -- distribution of the rush lanes when we were pressuring. And then obviously he gets loose, he's an athlete," Napier said of Reed. "So this guy presents the same problems, maybe even a little more dynamic in terms of long speed. You know, the kid at A&M, it's the unannounced plays, it's the off-schedule play, there's a lot of them. "
Bottom Line
Defending Reed relies on more than the standard containment principles. Overpursuit plays into his hands. Florida must exercise patience and discipline, not allowing the Aggies' quarterback to take off in one direction without backside support. Reed will see the opening, reverse the field, and see nothing but green space for yards.
Rushing with aggression goes far, but mixing in smarter attacking will win games.