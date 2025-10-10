Gators Relying on Veteran DBs Against Dangerous Texas A&M WRs
The Florida Gators' defensive backs have had their tests this season against the likes of LSU, Miami and Texas’ wide receivers, but Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Texas A&M's wideouts could be their hardest to date.
Texas A&M’s duo of Mario Craver and KC Concepcion is near the top of the list when it comes to the best two-man lineups in the FBS due to their elite speed and dangerous playmaking ability whenever the ball hits their hands.
“We know these guys, Concepcion at NC State. We evaluated him in the portal. He was very productive. (Mario Craver) 1, we saw him at Mississippi State last year, but he's electric,” Gators head coach Billy Napier said on Wednesday.
Leading the way for the Aggies’ receivers is Craver. Not only has he been one of the most productive receivers in the SEC, but he has also been one of the best wideouts in all of college football. Craver is sitting at No. 7 in the country in receiving yards with 557 yards and at No. 1 among SEC receivers in that same category.
He began this season with three consecutive 100-yard games, including an astounding 207-yard outing against Notre Dame, and has logged four touchdowns in five games. He is also as sure-handed as they come, dropping zero passes on 40 targets this season, according to PFF.
As for Concepcion, the former NC State product turned Aggie is also within the top 50 pass catchers for receiving yards, hauling in 24 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns.
What makes Concepcion a big-time threat is his versatility. He can play inside or outside receiver, logging 31.9 percent of his snaps in the slot and 67.4 percent of snaps out wide, according to PFF.
There is a difference between him and Craver, though. The latter has primarily done his damage after the catch, with 372 of his 557 yards coming after the catch, according to PFF. For the former, he only has 133 yards after the catch.
It does not help the Gators that they will be without one of their best defensive backs, Dijon Johnson, in this one. The defense will need a bounce-back game from Cormani McClain to pair with veteran Devin Moore on Saturday if they plan on limiting this dangerous duo.
"I thought he was highly competitive in the (Texas) game, and the ball went his way," Napier said of McClain. "So, you play corner this league, gonna make a few and you're gonna give up a few. The key is that you continue to compete. And I thought he did that."
Moreover, they need Moore to have another outing like he did against Texas. He had his first interception of the season and first sack of his Gators career in Week 6. The experienced defensive back also only allowed one catch on five targets against the Longhorns, according to PFF.
“I mean, clinic tape, speed turn, acceleration, high point, ball skills,” Napier said. “I think if he can stay healthy, we'll look up at the end of the year here and he could be one of the elite corners in the country, in my opinion."
It is going to be a long day on Saturday for the Gators’ defense if they cannot find a way to halt the production from Craver and Concepcion.