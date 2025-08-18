Lagway Returns to Team Reps, Per Napier
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier on Monday provided the most promising update to date on sophomore starting quarterback DJ Lagway.
Lagway, who has been limited throughout fall camp due to a calf injury, threw at practice in an 11-on-11 setting for the first time in camp. He had previously been limited to just position drills and 7-on-7 work in practice.
"He took team reps today which was good and obviously he was hitting," Napier said. "He had a great full stack of throws last week four days in a row, didn’t scrimmage but did quite a bit of work that day, so yeah he’s feeling much better and he’s moving around well.”
The former five-star has dealt with numerous injuries since arriving on campus, including a shoulder and reported hernia issue this offseason, which forced him to not be able to throw during spring camp and not face a live pass rush during fall camp.
Napier explained that throughout fall camp that the Lagway had been practicing in a controlled environment until Monday.
"He's done quite a bit of work, not in a controlled setting if that makes sense," Napier said.
Lagway has been the focus of the offseason regarding the Gators due to his well-publicized injury issues as well as his performance last season as a true freshman. Thrust into the starting position, Lagway went 6-1 as the starter with 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also leading Florida to a four-game win streak to end the season.
While Lagway has drawn the short stick when it comes to injuries, he has garnered praise for his leadership and mentality throughout the offseason. Napier explained the staff is focusing on taking one day at a time with Lagway.
"Look, this is not uncommon," Napier said. "I mean, every time I turn around, I hear about a guy who's missing train camp or missed OTAs or can't throw until next week or whatever. So look, injuries are part of the game, I think you got to control what you can control, you gotta be process oriented. It is what it is."
While Lagway has been limited until Monday, the Gators have held a three-man competition for the backup spot with senior transfer Harrison Bailey, redshirt sophomore Aidan Warner and true freshman Tramell Jones Jr.
“It’s still very much a battle," Napier said Monday. "I wish I had more clarity, but I don’t, so we’ll continue to work with that group this week and the closer we’ll get the more clarity we’ll have so still nothing clear cut.”
Florida opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.