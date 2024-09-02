Florida Gators’ Billy Napier Gives Thoughts on 49ers' Ricky Pearsall
GAINESVILLE, Fla.— When news that former Florida Gators’ wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on Saturday was shot in an attempted robbery, UF head coach Billy Napier was in the middle of his post-game press conference following the Gators’ 41-17 loss to Miami.
On Monday, Napier was able to make his first public comment on Pearsall, who has since left San Francisco General Hospital and is in recovery.
“Before we get going, obviously wanted to say that our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky Pearsall and his family. Obviously a difficult thing to go through there. But we are glad that he's feeling better, that he's stable and on his way back to a full recovery,” Napier said to open Monday’s press conference.
Pearsall, the 31st overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s draft, was shot in the chest in an attempted robbery of his Rolex watch after leaving an autograph signing event. He was heading to Union Square at the time of the shooting, according to ABC 7 San Francisco.
The unnamed 17-year-old suspect, who was acting alone and was also shot, was apprehended and also taken to San Francisco General Hospital. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Pearsall was not specifically targeted due to his status as an NFL football player and that the suspect acted alone.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins previously announced official charges would be filed either Tuesday or Wednesday.
On Sunday, Pearsall’s mother, Erin, released a statement via Facebook on her son’s health.
"Update on my baby boy. First and (foremost) I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him,” the post read. “He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love (each other). My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby."
The 49ers also released a statement on Sunday:
“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital this afternoon as he continues to recover from a bullet wound to his chest. He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital.”
Pearsall left the hospital after being upgraded to “fair condition” after originally being in stable condition. He did not need surgery, according to The Athletic.
When news was first reported, plenty of Pearsall’s former Gators and current 49ers teammates reacted to the news and sent their well-wishes to Pearsall.
Current 49ers’ receiver Deebo Samuel was the first to react to the news saying, “He’s good. Thank god!!!!”
Former Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., who played with Pearsall for one season added: “Praying for my guy Ricky man.”