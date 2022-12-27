Importance of Florida's Offensive Line Class Magnified After Departures

Photo: Roderick Kearney; Credit: Zach Goodall

Billy Napier exuded excitement about every prospect that signed with Florida during the 2023 early signing period, detailing 20 recruits individually and instilling confidence in numerous position groups that will make up the future of the Gators' roster.

His belief in three particular signees could be tested sooner rather than later.

Florida will have to replace four of its five starters on the offensive line prior to the 2023 season. Two positions were expected to open with left tackle Richard Gouriage and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence off to the NFL Draft, but it was a surprise when left guard Ethan White and right tackle Michael Tarquin entered the transfer portal around Christmas.

With only starting center Kingsley Eguakun and swing tackle Austin Barber — a First-Team Freshman All-American for his spot-starting and rotational role — set to return amongst the front five, the likelihood that at least one of Knijeah Harris, Roderick Kearney and Bryce Lovett earns snaps as a true freshman has skyrocketed.

"I'm really excited about this offensive line group," Napier said on Wednesday.

The incoming freshmen bolster a scholarship count along Florida's offensive line that had weakened to 11 by transfers and draft declarations — the four starters paired with reserves Josh Braun and Yousef Mugharbil. It now stands at 14.

Still, the room falls three scholarship players short of its 17 members from 2022 with spots open for both February high school signees and transfers to occupy. After getting the numbers up to par, identifying the next starting five will stand atop offensive line assistants Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton's to-do list.

Barber is viewed as a starting tackle moving forward, likely on the left, meaning three spots are currently considered vacant. Rising junior Richie Leonard IV frequently rotated between both guard spots and started on the right side against LSU, suggesting that he's in line to replace either White or Torrence.

That leaves whichever guard spot Leonard doesn't take and right tackle as the openings on Florida's offensive line entering the offseason. A mix of reserves from 2022 will compete for the roles, such as rising redshirt freshmen Jalen Farmer and Christian Williams, redshirt sophomore Kamryn Waites or junior Jordan Herman. The depth quartet has combined for just nine career appearances.

So, too, will the newcomers — as expected to be the case across the entire roster — even if the gigs aren't among the starting five. The trio is expected to enroll at Florida before spring practices get underway.

OL Knijeah Harris at IMG Academy's Feb. 2022 Pro Day. Zach Goodall

Napier, discussing each incoming lineman, spoke glowingly about Harris' maturity as a prospect first. His three years of starting experience for powerhouse IMG Academy's national team, considered an uncommon feat, have benefitted his development significantly according to his new head coach.

"You know those IMG guys," Napier remarked about Harris, "it's almost like they've been at college already to some degree.

"He's one of the more physically ready [offensive linemen]. Did a great job this off-season. I thought he really changed his body in this past off-season, played great as a senior. Just great presence about him, always got a smile on his face. You go around the IMG campus, just the way people talk about him, the respect they have for him."

Having spent most of his time at the position in high school, the 6-foot-3, 328-pound Harris could reasonably compete for a spot on the two-deep at left guard once fall camp rolls around. Farmer made his depth chart debut at guard by Week 3 of his freshman year — Harris' background suggests he's just as capable.

UF coaches Darnell Stapleton (left) and Rob Sale (right) with OL Roderick Kearney. Florida Gators Creative Media

The coaching staff has talked with Kearney about a future at center due to his movement skills, but pitched him on the idea of playing any spot on the line during visits to camps as a recruit. He has playing experience at both tackle spots and right guard, and at 6-foot-4, 292 pounds, playing either position in college isn't out of the question.

No matter where he lines up though, Napier credited Kearney for polished tape from his time at Orange Park (Fla,) High, an indication that he too could quickly emerge as a contributor.

"If you want to turn film on and say, 'Okay, who's got the best tape?' I would argue Roderick Kearney's film is some of the most impressive tape of any offensive lineman in the country," Napier claimed. "This guy's a really unique player. He's driven. He's focused. He's got discipline. He's always doing the extra, very bright. He's got an edge about him."

Florida's lone offensive line pledge on the SI99, Kearney's edge was noticeable after his first visit of several to the program earlier in the year.

"I just wanna play O-line," Kearney told All Gators in May. "I just love playing football, I just wanna hit somebody. Put me anywhere on that O-line now to produce for you."

While Harris and Kearney appear poised to contend for meaningful gigs in Florida's offense sooner rather than later, the third signee, Lovett, is viewed more as a developmental prospect with potential.

OL Bryce Lovett. Zach Goodall

The 6-foot-5, 336-pound Rockledge (Fla.) High product was an early evaluation for Napier and Co. upon arrival at Florida, quickly hosting Lovett on numerous visits before his May commitment.

Napier indicated that Lovett is a younger member of the 2023 class who produced good film against older and certainly talented prospects from across the Sunshine State.

"Bryce is very young for his age [and] probably should be a junior, still very much growing," Napier explained. "I thought his senior film is really impressive. Certainly he's a guy who gets in the program and grows a bit, I think he's got a bright future in front of him."

Florida envisions Lovett trimming down and rebuilding his frame with muscle mass, his youth being beneficial ahead of that process. The physical goal of his bodily transformation is the prototype of an SEC offensive tackle.

"Coach Sale said he sees me at tackle. Coach Napier didn't really say where he sees me at, but he said he wants to lean me down, just so I could be even quicker on my feet," Lovett shared with All Gators in January. "Then, he said I could really play anything I wanted to."

Napier wouldn't rush to predict how many signees could make an immediate impact but admitted that the "competitive group" looks forward to those possible opportunities. The offensive line surely has a handful of reps to offer.

"Time will tell," Napier said on Wednesday. "They're going to have to earn it."

