Photo: Gators' edge rushers; Credit: Zach Goodall

Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

The Gators still have some shuffling to do in practice before trotting out against the reigning Pac-12 champions. But for the most part, at least the top of Florida's depth chart has taken shape leading into the season, and AllGators is here to break it down position by position.

After wrapping up offensive depth chart projections around midweek, we've moved onto the defensive side of the ball and will next cover the Gators' JACK edge rushers (outside linebackers). You can find our previous depth chart projections and the edge rusher breakdown below.

Starter: Brenton Cox Jr.

Expectations are very high for Brenton Cox Jr. as he enters his third season in a row as the Gators' starting edge rusher, especially considering the circumstances that went into his productive 2021 campaign. Despite undergoing surgery for a Jones fracture during the summer, Cox started all 13 games last year and posted career-highs in sacks (8.5), tackles for loss (14.5) and defended passes (four).

Now fully recovered from the injury and no longer requiring his cleats to be fully taped, Cox is aiming to make another big jump in production with no limits on his athleticism. He's appeared more springy and flexible already in fall camp drills that media have been able to observe.

Cox recently earned 2022 Preseason All-SEC second-team honors both by media and coaches.

Primary backup: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.

Of the backup JACKs on Florida's roster, Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. has flashed the most at the position during his two-year UF career. He appeared, albeit in a limited fashion, in 12 games last season, posting 1.5 sacks and generating a handful of quarterback pressures with impressive flexibility and power off of the edge.

There are certainly other edge rushers who will crack the rotation throughout the campaign, but Powell-Ryland may be the most natural pass-rusher of the group behind Cox. With that in mind, he will often be turned to when Cox needs to take a couple of snaps off for a breather.

However, it will be interesting to see if defensive play-caller Patrick Toney utilizes the players in a log jam at defensive end (circle back to the defensive line depth chart projection) at JACK in certain packages, especially on passing downs.

Although neither is currently projected to start due to Princely Umanmielen leading the way, ends Tyreak Sapp and Justus Boone are expected to earn significant snaps this year after impressing throughout the offseason. Members of this trio could very well earn snaps at JACK, with Cox off the field or flexed inside in speed packages, to evenly distribute snaps between players who are expected to contribute.

Scholarship reserves: David Reese, Lloyd Summerall III, Chief Borders, Jack Pyburn

The Gators have a lot of depth players with varying experience, builds and skill-sets in their room of edge rushers. You may not see many of them on the field for extended periods of time due to the nature of JACK being a one-player position, but certain packages and opponents could provide different members of the group some snaps throughout the year.

Lloyd Summerall III, in particular, could be a player worth monitoring. He has noticeably filled out his 6-foot-5 frame, listed at 231 pounds although he looks closer to the 240-pound range with plenty of muscle. He's primarily played special teams up until this point in his career, but that could change now that he has an adequate build to take on SEC offensive tackles.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.