Florida Gators 2022 Depth Chart Projection: Offensive Line

Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

The Gators still have some shuffling to do in practice before trotting out against the reigning Pac-12 champions. But for the most part, at least the top of Florida's depth chart has taken shape leading into the season, and AllGators is here to break it down position by position.

We've already broken down the quarterbacks (twice), running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. Next up is the offensive line, which could prove to be one of Florida's stronger units this season in terms of starting talent and depth (at the very least, in quantity).

Starters (from left through right tackle): Richard Gouraige, Ethan White, Kingsley Eguakun, O'Cyrus Torrence, Michael Tarquin

The Gators retained three 2021 starters from their offensive line this season in redshirt junior left tackle Richard Gouraige, junior left guard Ethan White and redshirt sophomore center Kingsley Eguakun. The trio combines for 49 career starts, offering UF plenty of experience as well as generally dependable play when removing injuries from the equation.

While's status will be worth monitoring as Week 1 approaches, however. He was seen fully participating in the media viewing portion of the final day of fall camp, but recently underwent a small procedure for an undisclosed injury, according to Napier, and missed some practice time as a result of the wound.

The right side of the line is without its 2021 starters, however, Florida was able to quickly identify replacements once the new coaching staff got to town and the offseason got underway.

The coaching staff first welcomed a familiar face, former Louisiana guard O'Cyrus Torrence, to Gainesville via transfer. Since his true freshman season, Torrence has accumulated - starts and has yet to allow a sack in his college career. He's gained significant hype upon joining the Gators, earning second-team Associated Press Preseason All-American honors just this week.

At right tackle, the Gators have identified redshirt sophomore Michael Tarquin as their starter. He was their most experienced option, as Tarquin has filled in significantly over the last few years due to injuries and inconsistent play at the position, making two starts and appearing in 25 games.

Offensive coordinator and co-offensive line coach Rob Sale couldn't compliment Tarquin enough for his progress this offseason while speaking with media on Aug. 2.

"You're just talking about a guy that approaches everything the right way," Sale said of Tarquin. "It doesn't matter if it's film study, prehab, rehab, how you take the field and practice, it's everything's 110 percent. I'm very pleased with Michael. Obviously, we're expecting big things from him this year, but he's going to answer the bell."

Swing linemen: Josh Braun and Austin Barber

Swing linemen serve as versatile backups, capable of manning both sides of the line at a specific position in order to continue putting the best group on the field as possible when injuries occur.

As has been the case throughout the offseason, sophomore Josh Braun is the projected swing guard. He has playing experience on the left and right side, as well as seven starts and 24 appearances under his belt. Braun stepped into the projected starting lineup throughout fall camp while White dealt with an undisclosed injury.

At tackle, however, the Gators have had to pick an inexperienced player to serve as the swing lineman, and it appears that player is redshirt freshman Austin Barber. The team has been pleased with his development throughout the offseason, which outsiders began to pick up on when he was a second-team contributor during the Orange and Blue spring game in April.

Napier specifically singled out Barber, as well as defensive end Tyreak Sapp, as inexperienced players who have proven themselves as starting-caliber this fall.

"Those are two in particular that stand out to me, they’re starters in my mind," Napier said on Wednesday. "They may or may not be a starter on game day, but they're going to play."

With Napier's compliments of Barber and Braun's experience in mind, it's easy to project the two as Flordia's wing tackle and guard, respectively. Should starters go down on either the left or right side of the line, these are the players that will be called upon depending on the weakened position.

Scholarship reserves: Jordan Herman, Kamryn Waites, Will Harrod, Yousef Mugharbil, Richie Leonard IV, Will Harrod, Riley Simonds, Jake Slaughter, Jalen Farmer, David Conner, Christian Williams

Including the immediate reserves, the Gators have 13 scholarship backup offensive linemen on their roster. Although the need for blue-chip talent across the unit has been made clear due to lackluster recruiting by the previous coaching staff, the unit at the very least has bodies that can be developed for long-term depth or potential starting roles.

It's worth noting that every reserve lineman has at least three years of eligibility remaining including 2022, largely due to COVID-19 redshirts. Harrod and Simonds are the "older statesmen" of the group, and both players are listed as redshirt sophomores.

