Florida Gators Face Big Test Against Talented Georgia WRs
The Florida Gators face a trio of Georgia wideouts that will test their coverage skills in vastly different ways—within the confines of a passing offense, layering fosters success that brings consistency in big moments. The Bulldogs do not possess a singular, dominant wideout that commands the undivided attention of defenses. Instead, the Bulldogs' three-receiver approach provides its own set of problems.
Zachariah Branch
The USC transfer leads the Bulldogs with 35 catches and 362 yards. Of quarterback Gunner Stockton's options, Branch is the most reliable. He will not stretch the defense, but he will continuously move the chains, working to get just past the sticks and keep the drive alive.
Branch serves as UGA's primary slot option, consistently seeking the most comfortable spot to take a seat. Florida needs to stay physical with him and continue to harass him long enough for Stockton to make his read elsewhere. With the ball, Branch’s footwork and agility will make defenders miss.
London Humphreys
Humphreys is possibly the toughest cover for Miami. First, as a decathlete, he shows the speed to get even with corners on vertical plays and the ability to rise during contested catches. Plus, at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Humphreys can attempt to fight through contact to give Stockton a window.
In contrast, his only drawback is the occasional messiness of his routes. You will see the occasional rounding off and lack of sharp cuts. That plays into Glorida's hands, as the Gators' corners can jump routes.
Dillon Bell
The versatile Bell will take some of the snaps that Colbie Young, out for the season with a leg injury, enjoyed. The Bulldogs will move Bell around. He excels on the jet sweep, end around, or any other backfield touches, resulting in two touchdowns. As a result, after the catch, Bell flashes a knack for shaking off arm tackles and trudging forward.
Slapping at the arm or attempting to shoulder the senior will not work. Moreover, Bell's experience as a senior helps him work against inexperienced defenders.
Bottom Line
Florida, like in their previous game, should enjoy the athletic advantage over the opponent. However, this will not exclusively win the game for them.
The pass rush still needs to accelerate Stockton's throws, playing right into the secondary's hands. With an aggressive approach, Florida's entire cornerback group, from veterans to freshmen, can change the outcome of this game. Making Georgia one-dimensional takes away Stockton's ability to use the RPO.