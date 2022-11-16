Photo: Diwun Black; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The onslaught of transfer portal entries for the Florida Gators continues.

Junior linebacker Diwun Black announced his intentions to enter the portal on Twitter on Wednesday. He is no longer listed on Florida's roster and was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Graham Hall of Swamp247.

The hybrid linebacker known for his length, athleticism and rangy coverage skills was slated to see more time this season in the spring, but that plan never came to fruition as true freshman Shemar James and redshirt freshman Scooby Williams emerged in front of him on the depth chart during fall camp.

Black's interesting road to Gainesville — consisting of an initial commitment as a high school prospect before playing at the JUCO level before making his way to Florida under the last staff — brought significant hype surrounding his arrival in May 2021 under Dan Mullen.

However, after failing to carve out a role under the Billy Napier-led charge this season, the fan-favorite linebacker will enter the portal looking for an opportunity to continue his playing career elsewhere when the winter portal window opens on Dec. 5.

He appeared in seven games, totaling seven tackles and one tackle for loss during his two seasons with Florida.

His most significant contributions came on special teams, where he recorded a notable onside kick recovery in the Gators' late comeback attempts against Tennessee in Knoxville this season.

Black becomes the seventh Florida player to announce his intentions to hit the transfer portal, joining wide receiver Trent Whittemore, offensive lineman Josh Braun, defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson, tight ends Nick Elksnis and Griffin McDowell and long snapper Marco Ortiz. He is the eighth overall to leave during the 2022 campaign when including edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr.'s dismissal on Oct. 31.

