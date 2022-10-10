Former Gators RB Dameon Pierce Hoists Houston Texans to First Win

Former Florida Gators talent starred in week five of the NFL slate of contests for the 2022 season on Sunday.

With former Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam adding an interception to his resume as a first-year player in the Bills rout of Pittsburgh and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson also showcasing his ball-hawking skills from his defensive back position to give the Eagles an edge as they attempt to improve to 5-0 on the road in Arizona, Florida's NFL talent is booming.

However, former running back Dameon Pierce was arguably the biggest contributor to his team’s success on Sunday as the rookie compiled 99 yards on the ground and 14 through the air on 29 total touches.

Performing as a major contributor down the stretch in fourth quarter, Pierce’s spirited runs late in the game highlighted a productive day on the ground for the Texans against the No. 7 rushing defense in the league.

He toted the rock on seven of Houston’s 12 plays on their final drive of the contest that went 74 yards in 6:48. His most notable came on 2nd and 5 from the Jax 22, where Pierce showcased the ability to absorb contact the way he did at the collegiate level to run through a plethora of would-be tacklers to churn out 20 yards, pushing the ball to the two-yard line.

Two plays later, Pierce punched the ball into the end zone to hoist the Texans over the Jags 13-6. Jacksonville’s two-minute drill attempt started fast and ended fast as they failed to put points on the board — encapsulating the unit’s day as a whole.

It is Houston’s first win of the 2022 campaign.

Pierce, as a result of his efforts, continues to solidify himself as the premier back in the Texans offense with Rex Burkhead working in rotation. He’s totaled 86 carries for 412 yards and three touchdowns this season.

