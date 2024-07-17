Florida Gators' HC Billy Napier Comments on Status of Cormani McClain
In his third appearance at the yearly SEC Media Days, Florida Gators’ head coach Billy Napier faced questions about the status of one of his preferred walk-ons, former five-star corner and Colorado transfer Cormani McClain.
A post on X on Tuesday claimed that McClain had been removed from the Gators’ roster but still has the opportunity to rejoin the team.
Since then, multiple reports, including posts by Florida secondary coach Will Harris and McClain’s agent Hector Rivas, had discredited the initial report. On Wednesday, Napier made his first public comment regarding the status of McClain with the program.
“I think a lot of this gets blown out of proportion," Napier said when asked about McClain. "He's a young player. Obviously, we're well aware of his history. He's a local kid from Lakeland and he's got relationships with players on our team. We run a tight ship. There's discipline, there's routine, there's accountability. It's hard these days. You're in the minority if you show up in June, much less the middle of June because you're a couple weeks later. The guy's had a great week so far this week. He's gained 10 pounds and I think he's learning expectations, he's learning the culture,” Napier said in Dallas.
The news regarding McClain comes fresh off another report by On3’s Nick De La Torre, who stated that McClain had consistently been either late or absent from multiple team events including lifts, meetings and other required affairs.
A former five-star recruit and the top-rated corner in the class of 2023, McClain initially committed to Miami over Florida before flipping his commitment to Colorado in January of 2023.
In one season under Deion Sanders, McClain recorded 13 total tackles and two pass-breakups in 10 games. However, more reported internal struggles led McClain to depart from the program after one season.
“I’m always in prayer for young men, and I want the best for them,” said Sanders of McClain on DNVR Buffs Live. “And I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man. Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that could accomplish that.”
He committed to Florida in May as a preferred walk-on. The Gators’ scholarship count for the 2024 season will not be affected no matter what’s decided about McClain’s future with the program. He currently has three years of eligibility remaining.
Florida opens the 2024 season at home against Miami on Aug. 31 with kickoff at 3:30 p.m.