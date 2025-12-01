What Time is Jon Sumrall's Florida Gators Press Conference? Important Dates to Know
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A day after being announced as the next head coach of the Florida Gators, Jon Sumrall is set to be introduced in his new position.
Sumrall, who leaves Tulane after two seasons leading the Green Wave, will be introduced as Florida's 31st head coach in a press conference with athletic director Scott Stricklin beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET.
The press conference will be live streamed on Florida's official social media platforms and on YouTube at the link here.
Topics expected to be discussed are Sumrall's history coaching in the SEC as a defensive assistant, plans for recruiting, the NCAA Transfer Portal and retaining players on Florida's current roster.
"The University of Florida is one of the premier programs in college football, and it's an incredible honor to serve as the head football coach," Sumrall said in a statement. "I believe in building a team rooted in toughness, accountability and a relentless competitive spirit. Florida has everything necessary to compete at the highest level—the resources, the support, the tradition and the passion of Gator Nation. My family and I are excited to get to work."
Also expected to be discussed are plans for a coaching staff. Both Stricklin and Sumrall emphasized the need for the Gators to have a dynamic offense. Sumrall already confirmed plans to hire an offensive coordinator who "understands that, at Florida, having an explosive offense isn't optional – it's mandatory!"
"Jon Sumrall is a proven winner and an exceptional leader who has built successful programs at every stop," Stricklin said. "He brings tremendous energy, strong recruiting relationships across our footprint, and a philosophy rooted in toughness, discipline and player development. He will cultivate a daily culture of competitiveness, accountability and winning that drives success on the field and throughout our program.
"Jon fully understands the expectations at the University of Florida, including our expectations to produce championship teams that feature a dynamic offense, and we're excited to welcome him and his family to Gator Nation."
Will Sumrall Coach Tulane in the American Conference Championship Game?
Sitting at 10-2, the Green Wave will play North Texas in the American Conference championship game on Friday at 8 p.m. A win would likely clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Despite Sumrall signed to be Florida's next head coach, he will be coaching Tulane for as long as the 2025-26 goes and take over the Gators at the conclusion of the season. He will go for his third conference title as a head coach after a pair of Sun Belt titles with Troy (2022, 2023).
Across four seasons as a head coach, including the last two at Tulane, Sumrall is 42-11 as a head coach with the fifth-highest winning percentage among active FBS head coaches (.792).
"Not many coaches win big at two different non-Power programs, and even fewer do it as quickly as Jon has done it," Stricklin said. "He joins rare company—coaches like Urban Meyer, Brian Kelly and Willie Fritz—who've delivered immediate success at multiple stops. Jon's track record of rapid turnarounds speaks directly to his leadership and the culture he establishes."
Important Dates to Know
After Sumrall's introductory press conference on Monday, the Gators will hope to sign a core group of its 2025 recruiting class during the early signing period from Wednesday until Friday.
Additionally, Florida will have to decide which players to retain for the 2026 season with the NCAA Transfer Portal opening for Gators players on Friday, an effect of the new portal rules introduced this year.
The post-hiring portal window will run for 15 days, with its last day on Saturday, Dec. 20.
Florida can target players currently in the portal and those who will enter after other hirings around the country such as Arkansas (Ryan Silverfield), Auburn (Alex Golesh), LSU (Lane Kiffin) and Ole Miss (Pete Golding).
The traditional portal window opens on Jan. 2 until Jan. 16. Traditional national signing day is on Feb. 4, 2026.
Florida's 19-player 2026 recruiting class ranks 13th nationally, according to 247 Sports. The Gators have had zero decommits since firing former head coach Billy Napier and multiple recruits reaffirm their commitments despite the coaching change, but movement is still expected within the class.
Event
Date
Early Signing Period
Wed. Dec. 3 - Fri. Dec. 5
Post-Hiring Portal Period
Fri. Dec. 5 - Sat. Dec. 20
Traditional Portal Period
Fri. Jan. 2 - Fri. Jan. 16
National Signing Day
Wed. Feb. 4