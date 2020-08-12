Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Makes Fourth Award Watch List

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named to a fourth major award watch list this offseason: The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

"The Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top senior quarterback by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Foundation encapsulates all that is positive in college sports," the award's official website says. "The award acknowledges performance on the field for sure. But it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game."

Trask emerged in 2019 for Florida in place of Florida's previous starter Feleipe Franks, who dislocated his ankle against Kentucky in Week 3. Starting ten games, Trask led Florida to the 2019 Orange Bowl and the nation's No. 16 passing attack. Trask completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 total appearances.

Trask can also be found on the Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, and Maxwell Award watch lists. He is one of seven Florida players to receive such honors this preseason, with tight end Kyle Pitts being the only other Gator named to multiple lists: The Biletnikoff Award and Mackey Award.

Below, you can find each candidate for the 2020 Golden Arm Award.

Jack Abraham, Southern Miss

Jake Bentley, Utah

James Blackman, Florida State

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Alan Bowman, Texas Tech

Myles Brennan, LSU

Charlie Brewer, Baylor

Chase Brice, Duke

Anthony Brown, Oregon

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Jack Coan, Wisconsin

K.J. Costello, Mississippi State

Dustin Crum, Kent State

Micale Cunningham, Louisville

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Feleipe Franks, Arkansas

Chase Garbers, California

Jarrett Guarantano, Tennessee

Donald Hammond III, Air Force

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Hendon Hooker, Virginia Tech

Josh Jackson, Maryland

Mac Jones, Alabama

D’Eriq King, Miami

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Levi Lewis, Louisiana

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

Dylan McCaffery, Michigan

Davis Mills, Stanford

Kellen Mond, Texas A & M

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Jamie Newman, Georgia

Patrick O’Brien, Colorado State

Asher O’Hara, Middle Tennessee

Brandon Peters, Illinois

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Drew Plitt, Ball State

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern

Shawn Robinson, Missouri

Nick Starkel, San Jose State

Zac Thomas, Appalachian State

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Kyle Trask, Florida

Zach Wilson, BYU

Terry Wilson, Kentucky