Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Makes Fourth Award Watch List
Zach Goodall
Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named to a fourth major award watch list this offseason: The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
"The Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top senior quarterback by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Foundation encapsulates all that is positive in college sports," the award's official website says. "The award acknowledges performance on the field for sure. But it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game."
Trask emerged in 2019 for Florida in place of Florida's previous starter Feleipe Franks, who dislocated his ankle against Kentucky in Week 3. Starting ten games, Trask led Florida to the 2019 Orange Bowl and the nation's No. 16 passing attack. Trask completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 total appearances.
Trask can also be found on the Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, and Maxwell Award watch lists. He is one of seven Florida players to receive such honors this preseason, with tight end Kyle Pitts being the only other Gator named to multiple lists: The Biletnikoff Award and Mackey Award.
Below, you can find each candidate for the 2020 Golden Arm Award.
Jack Abraham, Southern Miss
Jake Bentley, Utah
James Blackman, Florida State
Ian Book, Notre Dame
Alan Bowman, Texas Tech
Myles Brennan, LSU
Charlie Brewer, Baylor
Chase Brice, Duke
Anthony Brown, Oregon
Sean Clifford, Penn State
Jack Coan, Wisconsin
K.J. Costello, Mississippi State
Dustin Crum, Kent State
Micale Cunningham, Louisville
Sam Ehlinger, Texas
Justin Fields, Ohio State
Feleipe Franks, Arkansas
Chase Garbers, California
Jarrett Guarantano, Tennessee
Donald Hammond III, Air Force
Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
Hendon Hooker, Virginia Tech
Josh Jackson, Maryland
Mac Jones, Alabama
D’Eriq King, Miami
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Levi Lewis, Louisiana
Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
Dylan McCaffery, Michigan
Davis Mills, Stanford
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Jamie Newman, Georgia
Patrick O’Brien, Colorado State
Asher O’Hara, Middle Tennessee
Brandon Peters, Illinois
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Drew Plitt, Ball State
Brock Purdy, Iowa State
Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern
Shawn Robinson, Missouri
Nick Starkel, San Jose State
Zac Thomas, Appalachian State
Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Kyle Trask, Florida
Zach Wilson, BYU
Terry Wilson, Kentucky