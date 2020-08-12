AllGators
Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Makes Fourth Award Watch List

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named to a fourth major award watch list this offseason: The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

"The Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top senior quarterback by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Foundation encapsulates all that is positive in college sports," the award's official website says. "The award acknowledges performance on the field for sure. But it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game."

Trask emerged in 2019 for Florida in place of Florida's previous starter Feleipe Franks, who dislocated his ankle against Kentucky in Week 3. Starting ten games, Trask led Florida to the 2019 Orange Bowl and the nation's No. 16 passing attack. Trask completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 total appearances.

Trask can also be found on the Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, and Maxwell Award watch lists. He is one of seven Florida players to receive such honors this preseason, with tight end Kyle Pitts being the only other Gator named to multiple lists: The Biletnikoff Award and Mackey Award.

Below, you can find each candidate for the 2020 Golden Arm Award.

