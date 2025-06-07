Florida Gators Offensive Line Receives High PFF Ranking For 2025
The Florida Gators have been one of the more hyped-up teams in all of college football heading into the 2025 season. The Gators ended the season on a four-game winning streak including upsets of conference rivals, the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels. The offensive line played a pivotal role in the turnaround.
With several of their offensive linemen returning, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has ranked the Florida Gators’ offensive line as the fourth-best line heading into 2025. The Gators’ offensive line is highlighted by center Jake Slaughter and left tackle Austin Barber. Both linemen are generating first-round talent according to PFF. Barber allowed only five pressures last season while Slaughter allowed only one sack all of last season.
Slaughter's efforts earned him a First Team All-American honor from the Associated Press.
The other returning linemen are left guard Knijeah Harris and former Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Damieon George Jr. The sole lineman that departs the Gators is Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson. He is expected to be replaced by Bryce Lovett at right tackle after the Gators did not add a single offensive lineman in the portal.
With the experience the Gators line has, they should be even better than they were in 2024, especially with D.J. Lagway getting another year under his belt. On top of that, the Gators’ offense as a whole is getting better. If that is the case, the whole machine should work better meaning less time the lineman has to block.
The Gators’ football schedule is still one of the most difficult in the country. After playing it a season ago, this team is already prepared for another grueling season against the best of college football.