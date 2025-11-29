How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Florida State, TV, Betting Lines and More
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' 2025 season is officially coming to an end with a home game against rival Florida State on Saturday.
With eight losses, there's no hope for a postseason for the Gators, but playing bowl-spoiler for the six-loss Seminoles is a motivating factor, as is defending home field after FSU defeated Florida in the Swamp two years ago.
"It's my least favorite team in all of college football," senior tackle Austin Barber said of Florida State.
Barber is one of many seniors playing their final games for Florida, joining a group that includes center Jake Slaughter, defensive tackle Caleb Banks, kicker Trey Smack, long snapper Rocco Underwood, receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, defensive back Devin Moore and edge rusher Tyreak Sapp.
Senior edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. saw his season end earlier in the year with an injury.
"You want to beat your rival. You want to beat your rival," Barber said. "You want to be able to celebrate the last time with the guys that you've been grinding with."
It also marks the last game for Florida under the current regime, with its next head coach expected to be announced soon.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Seminoles, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (3-8, 2-8 SEC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 2-6 SEC): What You Need to Know
When: Saturday, Nov. 29, 4:30 p.m. ET.
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
Other Game Day Info:
- Gator Walk: 1:45 p.m. ET, Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF quarterback Noah Brindise (1993-97)
- Game Theme: Senior Day
Watch: ESPN 2
- Play-by-Play: Jay Alter
- Analyst: Rocky Boiman
- Reporter: Marilyn Payne
Weather: 70 degrees Fahrenheit, mostly cloudy, with a seven percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Florida is considered a 1.5-point favorite over Florida State, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Florida leads the series, 38-28-2, after last year's 31-11 win in Tallahassee, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Florida State controlled the rivalry for nearly all of the 2010s with seven wins across eight games from 2010-17, but the Gators have won four of the last six, including two of the last three in Gainesville.
What's At Stake: Florida is looking to avoid its first nine-loss season since 1979 and earn its first win in over a month, hoping to carry some momentum into the offseason with a new coach coming in. Meanwhile, FSU needs a win to be eligible for a bowl game while looking for revenge after the Gators planted its flag on Bobby Bowden Field a year ago.