Florida vs. Oregon State: Info, Odds, Where to Watch Las Vegas Bowl

Billy Napier's first campaign in charge of the Gators will come to a close on Saturday when Florida takes on No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

The Gators, lacking depth with over 25 players out of the game due to injury, transfer or NFL Draft entrance, enter the game as underdogs to a Beavers team that has barely dealt with roster attrition this postseason, losing just five players to transfer/draft.

Can Florida overcome its lack of depth to secure a postseason victory, its second triumph over a Pac-12 team this year and a winning season at 7-6 on Saturday?

You can find everything you need to know about the Las Vegas Bowl below.

Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) vs. No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12)

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. ET

Watch: ESPN | fuboTV (start your free trial)

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network from Learfield

Odds: Florida is considered an 8.5-point underdog against Oregon State, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series history: The Las Vegas Bowl marks the first football matchup between Florida and Oregon State.

