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Florida Gators Player Ratings in College Football 27 Video Game

Ratings for various members of the Florida Gators on EA Sports' College Football 27 were released this week.
Cam Parker|
Ratings for various members of the Florida Gators on EA Sports' College Football 27 were released this week.
Ratings for various members of the Florida Gators on EA Sports' College Football 27 were released this week. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

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Florida Gators

EA Sports this week released various player ratings for its upcoming College Football 27 video game, and a bulk of the Florida Gators' roster was included.

Notably, running back Jadan Baugh is Florida's highest-rated player at 91 overall, while receiver Eric Singleton Jr. trails at 90 overall. The highest-rated defensive players are safety Bryce Thornton (87 overall), linebacker Myles Graham (85 overall) and defensive end Kamran James (84 overall).

Florida Gators on SI has compiled and listed all of the available overall ratings for the Gators. Specific attributes and ratings will be revealed at a later date.

It also should be noted that true freshmen were not included, and other non-true freshmen such as offensive lineman TJ Dice Jr., receiver Kahleil Jackson, tight end Micah Jones, offensive lineman Eagan Boyer, linebacker Ty Jackson and corner Onis Konanbanny were not listed.

EA Sports' College Football 27, the third installment of the game since its return ahead of the 2024 season, is slated to be released on July 9. Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition and MVP Bundle can get Early Access, beginning on July 6.

Quarterbacks

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo (12)
Florida quarterback Aaron Philo (12) | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Tramell Jones Jr.: 75
  • Aaron Philo: 75
  • Aidan Warner: 65

Running Backs

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13)
Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Jadan Baugh: 91
  • Evan Pryor: 83
  • London Montgomery: 81
  • Duke Clark: 79

Wide Receivers

Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2)
Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Eric Singleton Jr.: 90
  • Vernell Brown III: 87
  • Dallas Wilson: 84
  • Micah Mays Jr.: 82
  • TJ Abrams: 80
  • Bailey Stockton: 80
  • Jaylen Lloyd: 77

Tight Ends

Florida tight end Luke Harpring (15)
Florida tight end Luke Harpring (15) | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Luke Harpring: 76
  • Lacota Dippre: 74
  • Amir Jackson: 74

Offensive Line

Tackles

Florida offensive lineman Caden Jones (63)
Florida offensive lineman Caden Jones (63) | Courtesy of UAA Communications
  • Caden Jones: 82
  • Emeka Ugorji: 76
  • Fletcher Westphal: 72

Guards

Florida offensive lineman Knijeah Harris (77)
Florida offensive lineman Knijeah Harris (77) | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
  • TJ Shanahan Jr.: 83
  • Knijeah Harris: 81
  • Roderick Kearney: 77
  • Bryce Lovett: 75

Centers

Florida offensive lineman Jason Zandamela (50)
Florida offensive lineman Jason Zandamela (50) | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Harrison Moore: 80
  • Jason Zandamela: 75

Edge Rushers

Florida edge rushers Jayden Woods (15) and Kamran James (24)
Florida edge rushers Jayden Woods (15) and Kamran James (24) | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
  • Kamran James: 84
  • Jayden Woods: 83
  • Emmanuel Oyebadejo: 80
  • Kofi Asare: 80
  • LJ McCray: 80
  • Jalen Wiggins: 78

Defensive Line

Florida defensive lineman Jamari Lyons (95)
Florida defensive lineman Jamari Lyons (95) | Courtesy of UAA Communications
  • Jamari Lyons: 83
  • Brendan Bett: 82
  • Joseph Mbatchou: 78
  • DK Kalu: 76
  • Jeramiah McCloud: 76
  • Mason Clinton: 75

Linebackers

Florida linebackers Myles Graham (5) and Aaron Chiles (8)
Florida linebackers Myles Graham (5) and Aaron Chiles (8) | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
  • Myles Graham: 85
  • Aaron Chiles: 78
  • Jaden Robinson: 76
  • Myles Johnson: 69
  • TJ Bullard: 67

Corners

Florida corner Dijon Johnson (27)
Florida corner Dijon Johnson (27) | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
  • Dijon Johnson: 82
  • Cormani McClain: 82
  • Ben Hanks III: 80
  • J'Vari Flowers: 77
  • Jordy Lowery: 76

Safeties/Nickels

Florida safety Bryce Thornton (18)
Florida safety Bryce Thornton (18) | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
  • Bryce Thornton: 87
  • DJ Coleman: 80
  • Cam Dooley: 79
  • Kanye Clark: 77
  • Alfonzo Allen Jr.: 74
  • Drake Stubbs: 74
  • Lagonza Hayward: 73

Special Teams

Florida kicker Patrick Durkin (91)
Florida kicker Patrick Durkin (91) | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • K Patrick Durkin: 80
  • P Alec Clark: 80
  • LS Carter Milliron (Listed as TE): 60

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Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

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