Florida Gators Player Ratings in College Football 27 Video Game
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EA Sports this week released various player ratings for its upcoming College Football 27 video game, and a bulk of the Florida Gators' roster was included.
Notably, running back Jadan Baugh is Florida's highest-rated player at 91 overall, while receiver Eric Singleton Jr. trails at 90 overall. The highest-rated defensive players are safety Bryce Thornton (87 overall), linebacker Myles Graham (85 overall) and defensive end Kamran James (84 overall).
Florida Gators on SI has compiled and listed all of the available overall ratings for the Gators. Specific attributes and ratings will be revealed at a later date.
It also should be noted that true freshmen were not included, and other non-true freshmen such as offensive lineman TJ Dice Jr., receiver Kahleil Jackson, tight end Micah Jones, offensive lineman Eagan Boyer, linebacker Ty Jackson and corner Onis Konanbanny were not listed.
EA Sports' College Football 27, the third installment of the game since its return ahead of the 2024 season, is slated to be released on July 9. Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition and MVP Bundle can get Early Access, beginning on July 6.
Quarterbacks
- Tramell Jones Jr.: 75
- Aaron Philo: 75
- Aidan Warner: 65
Running Backs
- Jadan Baugh: 91
- Evan Pryor: 83
- London Montgomery: 81
- Duke Clark: 79
Wide Receivers
- Eric Singleton Jr.: 90
- Vernell Brown III: 87
- Dallas Wilson: 84
- Micah Mays Jr.: 82
- TJ Abrams: 80
- Bailey Stockton: 80
- Jaylen Lloyd: 77
Tight Ends
- Luke Harpring: 76
- Lacota Dippre: 74
- Amir Jackson: 74
Offensive Line
Tackles
- Caden Jones: 82
- Emeka Ugorji: 76
- Fletcher Westphal: 72
Guards
- TJ Shanahan Jr.: 83
- Knijeah Harris: 81
- Roderick Kearney: 77
- Bryce Lovett: 75
Centers
- Harrison Moore: 80
- Jason Zandamela: 75
Edge Rushers
- Kamran James: 84
- Jayden Woods: 83
- Emmanuel Oyebadejo: 80
- Kofi Asare: 80
- LJ McCray: 80
- Jalen Wiggins: 78
Defensive Line
- Jamari Lyons: 83
- Brendan Bett: 82
- Joseph Mbatchou: 78
- DK Kalu: 76
- Jeramiah McCloud: 76
- Mason Clinton: 75
Linebackers
- Myles Graham: 85
- Aaron Chiles: 78
- Jaden Robinson: 76
- Myles Johnson: 69
- TJ Bullard: 67
Corners
- Dijon Johnson: 82
- Cormani McClain: 82
- Ben Hanks III: 80
- J'Vari Flowers: 77
- Jordy Lowery: 76
Safeties/Nickels
- Bryce Thornton: 87
- DJ Coleman: 80
- Cam Dooley: 79
- Kanye Clark: 77
- Alfonzo Allen Jr.: 74
- Drake Stubbs: 74
- Lagonza Hayward: 73
Special Teams
- K Patrick Durkin: 80
- P Alec Clark: 80
- LS Carter Milliron (Listed as TE): 60
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25