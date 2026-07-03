Re-Evaluating Florida's Transfers as the 2026 Season Approaches

The Florida Gators added 29 total players through the transfer portal this offseason, with spring camp being first chance to see the new faces and the potential return of the top 12 nationally ranked haul.

After Florida Gators on SI was in attendance for the practices available to the media, here is what we saw and are hearing about many of the newest additions heading into 2026 as the offseason winds down.

Eric Singleton Jr. Back to Old Form

Auburn transfer Eric Singleton Jr. looked every bit like his old self this spring after being reunited with play-caller Buster Faulkner, with the senior wideout primed to lead Florida’s talented receiving unit in the new season. The speedy receiver averaged 52 catches and 734 yards in two career seasons under Faulkner and enters his fourth year of college football with a clear veteran presence and pedigree.

Another look at Auburn transfer Eric Singleton Jr today in his first practice in Gainesville.



Back to back 700 yard seasons under Faulkner at GT as a true FR. and So. #Gators pic.twitter.com/utXjC23z9g — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 3, 2026

Transfer quarterback Aaron Philo has seemingly helped, as well. Singleton averaged five catches for 98 yards in games where Philo attempted 20-plus passes in 2024. While it is a small two-game sample, while the two consistently connected when the true freshman quarterback stepped onto the field for Georgia Tech.

Such rapport continued this spring in Gainesville, highlighted by the duo connecting multiple times in the Gators’ spring game, where Singleton finished with a team-high six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Nice pass from Aaron Philo to Eric Singleton, who has been as advertised so far today with 4 catches for 58 yards and a TD. #Gators pic.twitter.com/IPnkvSqRh4 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

Kanye Clark Quickly Earning Starting Spot

Once a walk-on at UCLA, Bruins transfer Kanye Clark has quickly established himself as the clear favorite for Florida’s starting STAR spot after the Gators lost both Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates this offseason.

Clark’s impressive athleticism made him a standout during offseason workouts, and the buzz continued into the spring, culminating with a six tackle performance in the Orange and Blue game. Expected the aggressive tackler to be in the Gators starting lineup week one if he stays consistent this fall.

A Healthy Bailey Stockton Surprises

Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton would undoubtedly be a starting wideout on multiple Power-Four rosters across the country. A nagging PCL injury in his sophomore season at Georgia Tech limited athleticism that has returned early in his time in Gainesville, hitting over 21 miles-per-hour this spring.

Stockton was another standout in Florida’s offseason workouts and has continued to stay afloat in Florida’s deep wide receiver unit. Now reunited with Faulkner, Philo and a host of other former Yellow Jackets, he is poised for a larger role in the offense after back-to-back 200-plus-yard seasons in the system.

Emerging Youth Pushing Evan Pryor

While Cincinnati transfer Evan Pryor joined the Gators seemingly written into the second running back spot behind Jadan Baugh, Duke Clark's re-emergence has created an even more cluttered positional unit with multiple rushers deserving of carries. Still, the Cincinnati transfer flashed his playmaking ability this spring and will likely have a role in Faulkner’s offense.

He will, however, need a strong fall to fight off the strong competition in the room for the backup running back slot.

Pryor and Clark will be the two to watch next month for the spot in Florida’s two deep, a spot that has historically seen plenty of usage under Faulkner, while both should be expected to see the field to compliment Baugh, though the star back will continue to see a lion’s share of the work.

3rd and 7 big run for transfer Evan Pryor for 13 yards. #Gators pic.twitter.com/oMLGZqfw5t — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

Aaron Philo Not Separating nor Disappointing

Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo has the most experience in Florida’s quarterback room heading into 2026, and while the signal caller has taken a large role in helping both the unit and coaches adjust to a unique new scheme that he has played in for two seasons, he has failed to separate from talented redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr.

Every dropback from Aaron Philo’s 21/28, 193 yard, 2 TD, 2 INT performance in the #Gators Orange and Blue game: pic.twitter.com/QoJIon47vo — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 15, 2026

Philo and Jones Jr. are neck-and-neck heading into the fall, with both having their moments in spring camp but neither truly pushing ahead in the competition. My current feel is that Philo’s control of the offense gives him the edge over Jones Jr., but the Jones Jr.'s big arm has made the race tight with it truly feeling like a 50/50 shot as it stands.

Micah Mays Jr. Stars

Wake Forest transfer Micah Mays Jr. had one of the quietest 500-plus-yard seasons of any ACC receiver in 2025, and now looks ready to take the next step in the new year. Past the headliner spring performance — in which he caught four passes for a team-leading 122 yards and two touchdowns —Mays Jr. was one of the biggest standouts of spring camp and made a serious push for a real role in the talented and deep wideout group.

Tramell Jones answers right back with a BOMB to transfer Micah Mays on the double move. 75 yards for the score. #Gators pic.twitter.com/JEIelGAS64 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

While he doesn’t project to be one of the Gators' starting three receivers, Mays Jr. will certainly have a chance to seriously contribute in this offense and provides invaluable depth to a room that has been burdened by injuries in the past.

Aaron Philo to Micah Mays who makes a nice sideline grab. #Gators pic.twitter.com/dHeSkgQCE0 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 3, 2026

DK Kalu Emerging as Needed Depth

The Gators’ defensive front started the spring with plenty of pessimism around the unit and finished with an overwhelming optimism, with multiple transfers looking the part throughout camp.

Of said transfers, former Baylor Bear DK Kalu may have been the most surprising standout. Kalu joined Florida with 327 career snaps under his belt but without around him as just the 1,286-ranked player in the portal. Still, the Gerald Chatman project flashed plenty, with a chance to add real depth to an interior that needs it.

DK Kalu going through drills today. A lot of good feedback on the Baylor transfer so far. #Gators pic.twitter.com/b03JhT4wHB — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) March 31, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound redshirt junior caught the attention of many, including a former national champion at the position for Florida who was in attendance for practice.

“He’s a young kid, but he looks great. He plays with great pad level and technique, I got the chance to watch him do one on one pass rush drills and I was very impressed,” 2006 national champion Steven Harris told Florida Gators on SI. “... I think he’s going to be a great depth piece for us this year.”

Not Much Separation from OL Transfers

The offensive line remains the biggest question mark for Florida heading into 2026, with a group of transfers and returning contributors all still somewhat even, with little separation for starting spots going into the fall.

Georgia Tech transfer Harrison Moore seems to be the leader in a battle with former five-star Jason Zandemela to replace All-American center Jake Slaughter, while Penn State transfer TJ Shanahan Jr. seems trending to start at right guard for the Gators. Fellow Penn State transfer Eagan Boyer and Stanford transfer Emeka Ugorji both have a shot at starting at the tackle position for Florida, yet remain in close battles with multiple returners, highlighted by Caden Jones and TJ Dice Jr.

Ugorji has been the most surprising addition on the offensive line, pushing for a starting spot despite struggling mightily with the Cardinal in 2025 as just a true freshman. The ability to earn serious snaps as a young tackle was impressive despite the growing pains. Now under one of the best offensive line coaches in the country in Phil Trautwein, he has a chance to turn those growing pains into serious production.

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