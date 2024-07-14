Florida Gators Player and Overall Ratings Revealed for College Football 25
Many of the Florida Gators’ player ratings for the college football players in EA Sports' new College Football 25 video game have been revealed.
As part of the EA Creator Network, content creator C4 on YouTube recorded a multi-year rebuild of the Gators in the game’s dynasty mode, which featured almost every Florida player who is in the game and was uploaded Saturday.
As seen in the video, the Gators were given an 87 overall defense and 86 overall offense, which combined for an 86 overall team-wide.
Florida’s highest-rated player is corner Jason Marshall Jr. at an 89 overall. The Gators’ highest-rated offensive players are running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and center Jake Slaughter, who are tied at an 87 overall.
Rounding out the top-five for Florida are receivers Eugene Wilson III (86 overall) and Elijhah Badger (85 overall).
Other Gators to note are true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who holds a 80 overall, which is tied for the highest among true freshman quarterbacks in the game with Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola. Additionally, starting quarterback Graham Mertz holds an 84 overall rating.
The fastest player for Florida in the game is true freshman receiver Tank Hawkins, who was given a 97 overall speed. Receivers Aidan Mizell (96) and TJ Abrams (95) round out the top-three in that group.
Gators Illustrated has compiled the total player ratings for the players that were revealed. They can be found below and are broken up by position group. EA Sports’ College Football 25 releases on July 19.
Note- Not every Florida player who is in the game were featured in C4’s breakdown of the roster. These include safety Jordan Castell, defensive lineman Joey Slackman, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, linebacker Grayson Howard, defensive back Sharif Denson and the special teams unit, among others.
This article will be updated once those overalls are revealed.
OFFENSE
QB
Graham Mertz: 84
DJ Lagway: 80
Clay Millen: 75
Parker Leise: 64
RB
Montrell Johnson Jr.: 87
Treyaun Webb: 77
Jadan Baugh: 75
Kahnen Daniels: 74
Cam Carroll: 67
Jakobi Jackson: 64
WR
Eugene Wilson III: 86
Elijah Badger: 85
Chimere Dike: 80
Aidan Mizell: 78
Marcus Burke: 77
Ja'Quavion Fraziars: 74
Kahleil Jackson: 74
Andy Jean: 71
TJ Abrams: 68
Taylor Spierto: 68
Jerrae Hawkins: 67
TE
Arlis Boardingham: 78
Hayden Hansen: 78
Keon Zipperer: 75
Gavin Hill: 73
Tony Livingston: 72
Rocco Underwood (Long Snapper): 62
OL
Jake Slaughter: 87
Austin Barber: 80
Damieon George Jr.: 79
Roderick Kearney: 78
Devon Manuel: 78
Jason Zandamela: 77
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: 76
Riley Simonds: 76
Christian Williams: 75
Caden Jones: 74
Mark Pitts: 74
Kamryn Waites: 74
Fletcher Westphal: 74
DEFENSE
EDGE
Tyreak Sapp: 84
Kelby Collins: 82
Justus Boone: 80
LJ McCray: 80
Kamran James: 78
TJ Searcy: 78
George Gumbs: 76
Ja’Markis Weston: 69
Layne Swafford: 67
DL
Cam Jackson: 80
Jamari Lyons: 79
Desmond Watson: 79
LB
Shemar James: 84
Myles Graham: 78
Derek Wingo: 77
Deuce Spurlock II: 72
DB
Jason Marshall Jr.: 89
Asa Turner: 84
Ja’Keem Jackson: 83
Devin Moore: 83
Cormani McClain: 82
Trikweze Bridges: 79
Dijon Johnson: 78
DJ Douglas: 76
Bryce Thornton: 75
Aaron Gates: 74
Jameer Grimsley: 73
Greg Smith III: 73
Teddy Foster: 68