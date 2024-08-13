Florida Gators Practice Report: DL Stepping Up After Injury
The Florida Gators continued their fall camp on Tuesday. Media members were allowed to attend for a short portion of that practice.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance and spent the time viewing the interior defensive line.
Here are the main takeaways.
Defensive Line Depth
On Monday, Gators’ head coach Billy Napier revealed that interior defensive lineman Jamari Lyons would miss the 2024 season with a broken leg, which took a hit to the depth behind expected nose tackle starter Cam Jackson.
Gators Illustrated spent a portion of practice observing the defensive line to see if any position changes or depth could be revealed as a result of Lyons’ injury. None could be ascertained as the entire group worked together in one line, but there were standouts that could be seen.
Mainly, the defensive line worked on standing ground and shedding blocks against the sled and a pad held by an assistant coach. As expected, Jackson and transfer Joey Slackman led the group in the drills in performance.
Additionally, Caleb Banks was a standout after tripping a coach during his rep. Meanwhile, Desmond Watson was seen fighting off two coaches with pads while lifting the sled.
Although the Gators’ depth and lineup on the defensive line is up in the air, the previous four as well as Kelby Collins and Brien Taylor Jr. are expected to have major roles in 2024.
Injury Report
Saturday’s pre-scrimmage open warmup session revealed a group of Gators in non-contact jerseys. Tuesday’s practice revealed the same, but with some slight changes.
Freshman offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal was full-go for the first time this fall after dealing with a bout of mononucleosis.
Meanwhile, EDGE rushers Jack Pyburn and Kamran James were, once again, viewed in non-contact jerseys. They were in non-contact jerseys and did not participate in warmups on Saturday.
Cornerback Cormani McClain, who was absent for multiple practices last week and was present but not participating in Saturday’s scrimmage, was with his position group on Tuesday. He did not participate in drills as he’s been dealing with a reported eye injury.
Running back Montrell Johnson (knee) was seen in the indoor facilities doing sled work alongside tight end Gavin Hill (upperbody), who was seen in a sling on Saturday. Johnson is considered week-to-week after a minor procedure last week.
The only new injury that Gators Illustrated observed was safety Bryce Thornton, who was non-contact but participated in part of individual drills. He did not participate in the tackling portion of the open session.
Gators Illustrated’s Clip of the Day
Although previously mentioned, Banks’s rep where he accidentally tripped a coach not only was a highlight of the open portion, his overall effort on Tuesday should be publicly noted.
Last week, Banks was seen being held accountable by multiple players, including Jackson and Lyons, for low effort and intensity during drills. On Tuesday, it was the exact opposite with praise earned for his effort and intensity.
Upcoming Practice/Media Schedule
All times are tentative, and the practice viewing periods range anywhere from 10-to-15 minutes long.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
- 7:04 p.m.: Viewing period
Friday, Aug. 16
- 10:40 a.m.: Viewing period
Saturday, Aug. 17 (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)
- 2:30 p.m.: Viewing period
Monday, Aug. 19
- 6:30 p.m. Billy Napier Media Availability