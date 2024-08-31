Florida Gators Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Miami Hurricanes
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators warm up for its season-opening matchup in The Swamp against No. 19 Miami, multiple players, including two listed on Wednesday’s depth chart, were observed not dressed out for Saturday’s contest.
Gators Illustrated has compiled a full list, which can be found below. An official injury report was not provided alongside the depth chart on Wednesday. Known injuries are listed. (*Denotes walk-on).
- 0 WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars (lower-body)
- 14 WR Andy Jean (upper-body)
- 84 WR Brian Green Jr.*
- 82 TE Caleb Rillos*
- 74 OL Noel Portnjagin
- 95 DL Jamari Lyons (lower-body)
- 55 EDGE Charles Emmanuel III*
- 39 DB Brayden Slade*
- 31 DB Ahman Covington*
- 30 S Greg Smith III
- 18 S Bryce Thornton
Thornton and Smith III are the two surprises after being listed as third-string safeties on the Gators’ first depth chart of the season. Thornton is listed behind transfers Asa Turner and DJ Douglas, while Smith III is listed behind incumbent starter Jordan Castell and transfer Trikweze Bridges.
Meanwhile, receivers Fraziars and Jean are no surprises after Gators’ head coach Billy Napier previously announced the two would be out for an undisclosed amount of time, and neither players were listed on the first depth chart.
Fraziars was seen in crutches during the backend of Florida’s fall camp, while Jean’s injury has been described as an upper-body injury, but no other details were provided.
Rounding out the scholarship group are defensive lineman Jamari Lyons, who is out for the year after suffering a broken ankle in Florida’s first scrimmage of fall camp, and freshman offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin, who was not listed on the depth chart.
Florida begins its 2024 campaign against Miami at 3:30 p.m. Gators Illustrated is providing live coverage from The Swamp throughout the game.