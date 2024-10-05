All Gators

Florida Gators' Pregame Injury Report vs. UCF

With the Florida Gators approaching kickoff against UCF, find out which players are available and which aren't.

Sep 7, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) smiles at Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) after a touchdown against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators warm up for its home matchup against the UCF Knights, multiple players were observed not dressed out for Saturday's contest, including multiple running backs.

With Saturday's matchup coming against a non-SEC opponent, Florida is not required to release a pregame availability report. Additionally, UF head coach Billy Napier previously said the team would no longer release a weekly depth chart due to the rule change.

Gators Illustrated has compiled a full list, which can be found below. An official injury report was not provided alongside the depth chart on Wednesday. Known injuries are listed. This list will be updated as more players take the field. (*Denotes walk-on). 

  • RB KD Daniels
  • RB Treyaun Webb
  • WR Kahleil Jackson (season-ending ACL)
  • WR Aidan Mizell
  • TE Tony Livingston
  • TE Caleb Rillos*
  • TE Keon Zipperer
  • DL Jamari Lyons (season-ending ankle)
  • DL Joey Slackman
  • EDGE Bryce Capers*
  • DB Ahman Covington*
  • DB Ja'Keem Jackson (lower-body)
  • DB Asa Turner (lower-body)

Florida's matchup against UCF, which kicks off at 7:45 p.m. Television coverage is on SEC Network. Gators Illustrated is inside The Swamp providing live coverage.

