Florida Gators 2021 Senior Bowl Measurements and Takeaways

Measurements and takeaways for the three Florida Gators at the 2021 Senior Bowl.

After five Florida prospects accepted invitations last year, three Gators players have made it to Mobile, Ala. for the annual Senior Bowl event. There, wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney, along with safety Shawn Davis, will compete and interview with pro coaches and front office personnel in preparation for April's NFL Draft.

Quarterback Kyle Trask reportedly won't participate this week as he nurses an ankle injury. Linebacker Jeremiah Moon reversed course and will return to Florida for a sixth season, after originally accepting an invitation to the event.

On Tuesday morning, the American and National Senior Bowl teams, comprised of over 100 of the nation's top senior football players, participated in a weigh-in for interested teams to log as a part of the evaluation process. You can find Grimes, Toney, and Davis' measurements below.

Positional averages provided by Mockdraftable, collected from the NFL Combine and pro days dating back to 1999, are parenthesized. Those inch fractions are rounded.

The Senior Bowl will be aired on NFL Network, set to kick off on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 2:30 P.M. ET. Practices will be televised during the week on NFL Network and ESPNU.

WR Trevon Grimes

Height: 6-foot-3 and 7/8 inches (6-foot and 7/8 inches)

Weight: 217 pounds (202 pounds)

Wingspan: 77 inches (76 and 1/2 inches)

Arm length: 31 and 3/8 inches (31 and 7/8 inches)

Hand size: 9 and 5/8 inches (9 and 3/8 inches)

Grimes will enter the NFL at a towering height over the average wide receiver, but pairs average length with that height. He utilized his length to make numerous jump-ball, highlight-reel catches during his Gators career, but I expected his arms to be a bit longer than the norm.

Grimes' results the 40-yard-dash (expect a good time here), vertical and broad jumps, three-cone drill, and other tests at UF's pro day will be important. Teams will want to evaluate his ability to separate athletically as longer NFL cornerbacks might be better-suited to contest passes his way, compared to his college competition.

WR Kadarius Toney

Height: 5-foot-11 and 1/8 inch (6-foot and 7/8 inches)

Weight: 189 pounds (202 pounds)

Wingspan: 74 and 1/2 inches (76 and 1/2 inches)

Arm length: 30 and 1/2 inches (31 and 7/8 inches)

Hand size: 9 and 1/2 inches (9 and 3/8 inches)

As a slot receiver projection, Toney is just fine coming in below the average wide receiver in most categories. His 189-pound weight could do him well in the 40-yard-dash eventually, but I'd figure he'll bulk up to the 195-pound range during his career.

For a shorter receiver, Toney's hand measurement should be comforting. He never struggled with drops at Florida - posting three in four seasons - and mitts that size shouldn't struggle with a larger ball in the pros.

DB Shawn Davis

Height: 5-foot-10 and 5/8 inches (6-foot and 1/2 inch)

Weight: 199 pounds (207 pounds)

Wingspan: 78 and 1/4 inches (75 and 3/8 inches)

Arm length: 31 and 1/2 inches (31 and 5/8 inches)

Hand size: 9 and 1/2 inches (9 and 3/8 inches)

Davis is a bit undersized for the safety position, but is a solid athlete and that should show during UF's pro day. Davis' length - near-league average arm length paired with a plus-sized wingspan - will serve him well in coverage at the next level, allowing him to make plays on the ball as he did during his Gators career.