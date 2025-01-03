Florida Gators Signee Shines In Under Armour All-America Game
While competing against some of the best high school players in the country, Florida Gators signee Naeshaun Montgomery gave fans a sneak peek at what could be coming when he gets to Gainesville.
In the second quarter of Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game, Montgomery snuck past a man-coverage defender while running a corner route to haul in a goal-line touchdown.
The touchdown catch wasn’t Montgomery’s only notable play of the night. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver made several impressive catches throughout the first half of the game, including a timely reception on 3rd and 10, and a two-point conversion.
In the week leading up to the UA All-America game, Montgomery foreshadowed his performance by consistently dominating in practices.
The Gators signee immediately began to establish chemistry with Alabama signee Keelon Russell, catching a deep touchdown from his future SEC rival during the first day of practice,
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Montgomery was a four-star recruit (22nd best receiver in the country) out of Miami Central High School. Besides Florida, he also received offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State among others.
In three high school seasons, Montgomery made 66 catches while finishing with 1,473 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.
Besides Montgomery, six future Gators (most out of any program) participated in the UA All-America Bowl. His future Gator teammate, Vernell Brown III, led all Team Icon players in receiving yards (3 catches, 58 yards), including a 19-yard catch thrown by 2026 Gator commit Will Griffin (Tampa Jesuit).
Two future Gators (Ben Hanks Jr, Hylton Stubbs) will be participating in the Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 11. The game will be broadcast live on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.