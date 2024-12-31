Gator Signee Already Impressing at Under Armour All-America Game
Just a few weeks before starting classes in Gainesville, Florida Gators wide receiver signee Naeshaun Montgomery is already showcasing his potential against some of the nation's top talent.
On the first day of practice for the Under Armour All-America Game, Montgomery was reportedly making plays all over the field.
During a team scrimmage period, the 6-foot, 165-pound playmaker hauled in a 40-yard touchdown from Alabama signee Keelon Russell.
According to Gator Country’s Nick Marcincko, who was in attendance, Montgomery was a top performer at the practice.
As a recruit, 247Sports composite rankings listed Montgomery as a four-star recruit (92.94) and the 22nd-best wide receiver prospect in the country.
Besides Florida, Montgomery also had offers and took official visits to Alabama, Penn State and Louisville.
During his senior season at South Florida powerhouse Miami Central High School, he hauled in 25 passes for 537 yards and four touchdowns.
As a junior at Cardinal Newman High School (West Palm Beach), Montgomery also caught 25 passes for 685 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Aside from his deep touchdown catch, the future Gator continued to impress throughout the practice, reportedly leading his squad in catches during the 7-on-7 period.
Besides Montgomery, five other Gator signees (Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson, Byron Louis, Ty Jackson and Jalen Wiggins) will participate in the Under Armour All-America Bowl.
2026 Florida quarterback commit Will Griffin (Tampa Jesuit) will also play in the game, following a rule change that now allows high school juniors to participate.
The Under Armour All America Bowl will take place on Thursday at 4 p.m. , with national television coverage airing on ESPN.