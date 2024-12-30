Gators Well-Represented at Under Armour All-America Game
DELAND, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are leading the way at the 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Game with seven total representatives, six of which are members of the team's most-recent signing class.
On Team Icon will include five of the Gators' signees from its 2025 recruiting class. Five-star receiver Vernell Brown III, five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, four-star receiver Naeshaun Montgomery, four-star linebacker Ty Jackson and four-star defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins will join 2026 four-star quarterback commit Will Griffin.
The Gators' lone representative on the other team, Team Unstoppable, is four-star running back signee Byron Louis.
The game kicks off on Thursday at 4 p.m. inside DeLand's Spec Martin Stadium. Television coverage can be found on ESPN.
With a three-game winning streak to end the regular season, along with a reported significant investment into NIL, the Gators saw an influx of commits over the month of November. With 25 total high school signees, two of which came after the Dec. 4 early signing day, the Gators currently have the No. 10 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.
"I think the combination of how our players competed and played, obviously winning. I think the character that they showed through the tough first month of the season, how they responded, how they continued to fight. I think that spoke the loudest of all," UF head coach Billy Napier said on Dec. 4 of the on-field momentum carrying into recruiting. "Obviously for you to get the administration's stamp was a big deal. Then you go prove it down the stretch on the field with a couple big wins. It's like, Okay, you can kind of sense the momentum."
Of the six signees at the game, three joined the Gators' class in the months of November and December with Jackson and Louis flipping their initial pledges to USC and FSU prior to the early signing day and Wilson signing with Florida at the end of the season after initially signing with Oregon.
The seven representatives at the Under Armour Next All-America Game aren't the only UF signees playing in a postseason high school all-star game. Defensive back signees Hylton Stubbs and Ben Hanks Jr. will be playing in the Navy All-America Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.