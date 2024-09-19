Gators' Special Teams a Bright Spot in Dull Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In what has been a dull 1-2 start to the 2024 campaign, it's the Florida Gators' special teams unit that's been one of the very few bright spots, especially considering the improvements made from last year to now.
In 2023, organizational issues such as two players wearing the same number, not having enough players on the field and inexcusable late substitutions that cost needed yardage, such as the Arkansas fiasco last season, plagued the unit last season.
Much of this could be attributed to a lack of an on-field coordinator as Florida relied on analyst Chris Couch, who was limited in his capacity as a coach due to NCAA rules. Anticipating a rule change that allows analysts to provide in-game coaching, Napier hired another analyst in Joe Houston to help clean up the organization.
The analyst rule change went into affect shortly after Houston's arrival, and the changes have worked. Florida's game-changes have yet to make those aforementioned mistakes and have been its most-consistent unit.
"Yeah, it's a bright spot. It's probably what we're doing best right now, truth be known," Napier said. "The film's impressive, the fundamentals and techniques, the organization and I think, and the production. I mean, I think we've done a good job controlling the vertical field position in the game. Our specialists are really good, and they're performing well."
Leading the way is the trio of punter Jeremy Crawshaw, kicker Trey Smack and long snapper Rocco Underwood. Through three games, Crawshaw is averaging just over 46 yards a punt with a long of 61 yards and seven downed inside the 20-yard line. Meanwhile, Smack is 10-for-10 on extra points, 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 41 yards and 10-for-15 on touchbacks on kickoffs. Underwood has recorded a tackle, as well.
Florida's special teams contributions extend far past its two legs and snapper. Gunners Chimere Dike and Ja'Markis Weston have shown strong capabilities to down punts deep in enemy territory or tackle in open space.
Dike, specifically, has been a big surprise in that spot. His willingness to play the spot stemmed from his experience at Wisconsin as well as the Gators' needs. In three games, he's downed two punts inside the 10-yard line but catching them in the air.
"I noticed during camp we were lacking in that department a little bit and I went to Coach Houston and I said, 'You know I can catch those,'" he explained. "I want to help Jeremy Crawshaw get to the NFL, you know, that’s one of the guys probably that’s one of the best punters I’ve ever seen, and if I can do anything to help him, and obviously help the team as well, that’s something I want to do.”
Meanwhile, Weston has previously been described as a possible NFL special teams guy by Napier, due to his speed, tackling abilities and tremendous size.
“I’ve never seen anybody like him, because usually gunners are DBs but to be able to run high 22s, 23 (mph) what he was running the offseason at," Dike said. "I don’t know what he is 235, 240, he’s a big dude, I’ve never seen anything like him, he’s definitely a special teams player and huge part of our team.”
Dike also serves as the team's punt returner and is averaging 13 yards per return on five returns with a long of 31.
"I kind of took the starting job at Wisconsin. Tt’s something that I’m comfortable with," he said. "If I can impact the field position battle like I want to. Coach Houston does a great job of emphasizing special teams goals, Coach Napier, that’s just a way I can help the team.”
The primary kickoff returner is freshman running back Jadan Baugh, who is averaging 30 yards per return on four total returns. Florida hasn't had a returner average 30 yards on four returns since Jeff Demps' 32.5-yard average on eight returns in 2010.
These quick turnaround can be attributed to the duo coaches of Couch and Houston, who Napier's praised for their ability to work together and attention to detail.
"Those guys are really good coaches, both of them, and I think they've done a nice job working together and, yeah, players, the effort, the meetings, walkthroughs," Napier said. "We work at it, you know, we had our fair share of blinders here the first couple of years, but our teams typically in the past have been good on special teams.”
It's still early in the season, and a 1-2 record has caused there to be many outside questions about Napier and his future with the program, but the game-changers have certainly done their jobs.
Florida on Saturday will look for a bounce-back win on the road against Mississippi State, which kicks off at noon EST.