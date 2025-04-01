Florida Gators Spring Camp Scrimmage Participation Report, A Note on Asa Turner
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday took the field inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for its first scrimmage of spring camp.
Ahead of the scrimmage, media were invited for an open viewing period during the team's stretching and individual drills. Gators Illustrated was in attendance, noting multiple players in black non-contact jerseys at various participation levels and two starters who were not at practice.
Participation Report: April 1, 2025
All players listed were in non-contact jerseys. Known injuries listed. Participation level in the scrimmage is unknown.
Non-participant, in tennis shoes
- (PWO) RB Chad Gasper (ACL)
- RB Treyaun Webb
- WR TJ Abrams
- DL Caleb Banks (foot)
- DL Brien Taylor Jr.
- EDGE George Gumbs Jr.
- DB Aaron Gates (knee)
- DB Jameer Grimsley (knee)
Participant, in cleats
- QB DJ Lagway (shoulder)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (ACL)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (hip)
- TE Amir Jackson
- DL Jamari Lyons (ankle)
- DL D'Antre Robinson
Absent
- LB Grayson Howard (soft tissue)
- DB Dijon Johnson (shoulder)
A Note on Asa Turner
Despite receiving a seventh year of eligibility, safety Asa Turner did not work with the team during any of the viewing period. The veteran, who missed 12 of the team's 13 games last season with a lower body injury, was seen doing some work off to the side away from the team and was not wearing a jersey.
Head coach Billy Napier first revealed that Turner had been granted the extra year of eligibility at last week's Pro Day but clarified that his role on the team was to be determined.
"He's been granted an extra year of eligibility. I think his role on our team and his health is a little bit to be determined," Napier said. "But, I think, in general, it's a good thing for him. His career has been extended for a year, and then we'll kind of see where we end up. But, yeah, I think a guy who has had injury issues throughout his career, not only here but also Washington, but a great kid. Very smart. Very dependable. Just, gotta work on the durability piece."
It's important to note that with the addition of J'Vari Flowers, the Gators are right near the 85-man scholarship limit and are well over the 105-man roster limit. As a graduate, Turner is free to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal at any time, although it remains unclear if he'll do so.