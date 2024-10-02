Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights Keys and Predictions
At the heart of the Florida Gators' season is desperation. They need wins, many of them, in order to keep Billy Napier's job. As a result, you know that Napier dives in, feet first, in order to salvage the season. Now, people can call Billy Napier many things, but understated will not be one one of them.
In seafaring parlance, all hands-on deck in Gainesville, ahead of the UCF game and the rest of the season. During media availability, Napier opined regarding Saturday's tilt versus the Knights
Optimism
Usually disregarded as coachspeak, inspirational or effervescently positive quotes, rarely resonate. However, Napier, by all indications, seems very upbeat about Florida's prospects this Saturday.
"I do think our football team got better," Napier said of Florida's bye week. "We had three really good practices Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. I think the staff and the players did a great job competing. I think they competed; all three days were very competitive. One of the better open dates I've been a part of. I think we're hopeful we improved in a lot of areas that can help our team going forward. This week is a big week. UCF in-state opponent right down the road that's recently made the jump into the Big XII and P4 football."
Defensive Aggression
Now, outside sure tackling, Florida needs to attack the line of scrimmage. UCF ranks second nationally in rushing offense at a whopping 326 yards per game. The Knights rush for 6.2 yards per carry and average three-and-a-half rushing touchdowns per game.
Without a doubt, UCF wants to run the ball. Florida needs to attack every play and sniff out the run. Send as many of the defensive front as possible. Under those circumstances, force KJ Jefferson to win by throwing the ball. Under a rush, those passes will sail. Attacking UCF at the line of scrimmage takes away their lone offensive strength.
Healthy Dose of Lagway
In mixing DJ Lagway into the offensive gameplan, Florida changes the pace and keeps the defense guessing. With an absent pass rush, the entire playbook remains open. With only three sacks, UCF sits tied for 132nd or dead last in FBS.
Now, the quarterbacks can get comfortable in the pocket. If Napier wants, going five-wide to spread UCF will result in big plays. Exploit the weaknesses to your advantage and beat them down the field.
Overview
For the second consecutive game, the University of Florida actually will enjoy distinct advantages over their opponents. With a basic gameplan, on both sides of the ball, steeped in attack, they should win this game. UCF can run the football, but do little of anything else.
By that measure, turning the game into a track meet of sorts will favor the Gators. Granted, no game will ever fall into the gimme category. Yet, a fundamentally fast-paced approach will rattle the Knights, leading to potentially game-altering mistakes.
Prediction:
Florida 33
UCF 26